ST. BONAVENTURE — A Master of Public Health degree is now available from the School of Health Professions at St. Bonaventure University.
The new graduate-level program is intended to prepare students for careers in the expanding public-health field.
The COVID-19 pandemic raised the global awareness of the importance of efforts to ensure public health and safety, and the demand for skilled public health professionals. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics projects 15 percent growth in healthcare jobs in the 10-year period ending in 2029, resulting in the creation of approximately 2.4 million new healthcare jobs.
The new MPH program takes advantage of the characteristics associated with St. Bonaventure’s rural campus setting, its Franciscan heritage and its mission to serve the needs of all citizens, particularly those on the margins of society.
“As a small, private, Catholic institution in Western New York’s Southern Tier, we offer students the opportunity to earn the MPH in a program that focuses on the specific health concerns of those living in rural environments,” said Dr. Claire Watson, assistant professor and program director. “These lessons are highly adaptable and will serve our graduates well wherever they choose to work, throughout the country or globally.”
Courses are delivered through classroom-based and online instruction. Students also complete public health internship hours coordinated by the School of Health Professions.
To be eligible for the program, students must have earned a minimum GPA of 3.0 in a Bachelor of Science degree program, as well as completed courses in biology, statistics, sociology and psychology.
The Master of Public Health is one of three graduate programs offered by St. Bonaventure’s School of Health Professions. Other graduate degree offerings include master's in physician assistant studies and occupational therapy.
Four undergraduate School of Health Professions programs are available as well: RN to B.S. in Nursing; Dual Degree in Nursing, in conjunction with Jamestown Community College; Bachelor of Science in Public Health; Bachelor of Science in Health Science. The bachelor’s degree programs in public health and health science are perfect first steps for someone interested in acquiring the MPH degree.
Applications for the Master of Public Health program, expected to start in fall semester of 2022, are being accepted.