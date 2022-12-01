ST. BONAVENTURE — St. Bonaventure University student musicians and singers will take the stage Sunday for “A Christmas Celebration.”
The 2 p.m. concert at the Regina A. Quick Center for the Arts is free and open to the public.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING... ...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING... * WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, west winds 15 to 25 knots and waves 6 to 9 feet. For the Gale Watch, west winds to 35 knots and waves 9 to 12 feet possible. * WHERE...The nearshore waters of Lake Erie from Ripley to Buffalo. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 7 PM EST this evening. For the Gale Watch, from Saturday morning through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous waves which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and waves. &&
The concert will feature the SBU jazz band, ensembles, choirs, soloists and piano studio soloists. The students will be led by Isaac Spaeth, Jan Rhody and Prof. Laura Peterson, members of the university’s music faculty.
An audience sing-along and seasonal poetry by Peterson and Dr. Ed. Simone, theater professor, will also be offered.
