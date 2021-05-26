CATTARAUGUS — Saving Grace Outreach has received a $11,000 grant from M&T Bank Charitable Foundation to support their new “Community Cares Center,” in Cattaraugus.
Their main services focus on feeding and supporting the community and other emergency food providers in Cattaraugus County during the pandemic.
They also support the community with food, clothing, household items and emergency shelter at the “Trading Post South” at 11 Washington St. in Cattaraugus.
They focus on helping women, children, elderly, widows, disabled and veterans in the community, showing the love of Christ to their neighbors by providing healthy food to those who may not be able to access it due to many issues.
Cattaraugus has no grocery store, no gas and very limited transportation to the extent that vehicles are necessary. These necessary services allow Saving Grace to serve those in need showing them a light at the end of a tunnel.
M&T Bank has partnered with Saving Grace to help expand these services at their new Community Cares Center on Mill Street. This newest endeavor will allow them to have God’s Warehouse for not only food and hygiene distribution, but will include a youth center and indoor archery in the lower floor of our community center.
They have future plans that allow for a daycare, community kitchen, community rooms and transitional apartments upstairs in the community center. That is why they need partner support to continue this project.
Saving Grace partners with several local organizations to recovery food from various donors across the county. Those resources are shared to provide more variety of fresh produce, personal hygiene and cleaning items that have assisted families during the pandemic.
The Dr. Lyle Renodin Foundation has provided a grant for hygiene products that allows Saving Grace to share them with all these partners. These relationships are a way to grow into service of so many underserved communities across WNY.
Saving Grace feels blessed by partners like M&T Bank that help them provide these support services that would otherwise not be completed without their support.
Other generous supporters are Feed More WNY, Dr. Lyle Renodin Foundation, The Easthill Foundation, Cattaraugus Community Region Foundation, also local Churches and Cattaraugus-Little Valley Central School.
If you would like more information on Saving Grace Outreach, please contact Outreach Director Elizabeth O’Neill at (716) 229-2008 or (716) 257-3077.