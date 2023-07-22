SALAMANCA — Students who attend Salamanca schools will once again have their morning and mid-day meals provided for free during the upcoming school year.
The Salamanca City Central School District announced Thursday the district will continue serving meals for all children under the National School Lunch and School Breakfast program called the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) for the 2023-24 school year.
“We applied back in 2013-14 school year and were approved and have renewed a few times since then,” said Karen Magara, Assistant Superintendent for Finance & Operations. “Our next renewal will be in the spring of 2024.
Now in its 10th year for Salamanca, Magara said the annual program allows for children at all district schools and sites to be served one breakfast and one lunch, as well as an afternoon snack for those staying for a school-related program, at no charge to the students’ families. While the first meals are free, any students who wish to have a second breakfast or lunch are charged.
“We have many, many programs running after-school so the majority of students are eligible for the free after-school snack,” she said.
In addition to providing free meals, the district has done all its own cooking in-house since September 2021, foregoing working with a food management company, Magara said. “The meals are much better than before, and we intend to keep that trend rolling,” she said.
The district recently received several grants to implement Farm to School options for menus, meaning they will be able to purchase foods from local farmers to be used in school menu planning. Magara said they have placed an order already with Gakwi:yo:h Farms in Collins for some bison.
“I’m excited to bring local foods in for our students,” she added. “We have another grant application out for a garden project. I’m super hopeful that one gets funded too.”
During the previous two school years, students and staff alike were excited about the changes and enjoyed much of the food served so far. Magara said they like the changes and have provided great feedback for John Haley, the district’s Food Services Manager.
“John does some small taste testing with students to get their feedback before fully implementing new things,” she explained. “The big one was the use of Bento boxes at Prospect Elementary and the Warrior Burgers. The kids love them!”
Looking ahead to the new school year, Magara said they’re hoping to include even more indigenous foods and potentially a different ethnic option each month. For example, maybe one month they try Thai foods on a menu and the next month it’s a more traditional Mexican option.
Magara said they also have a new team of folks working to bring Farm to School to fruition at Salamanca. Called the Farm to School & Beyond team, they intend to spread the program into the community.
“We hope that kids will see that you can get great foods locally and ask their grown-ups to do the same at home for meal preparation,” she said. When the district uses a local food, they will have signs in the cafeterias notifying everyone about it.
The district also sent several team members to Shelburne Farms in Vermont at the end of June for a three-day training session thanks to a recent grant to Salamanca into the farm program. Magara said they returned with goals and action plans to get Farm to School implemented in the district. She said it’s not a simple task and takes lots of steps and effort to make it all happen.
“We have a terrific team put together to game plan and provide implementation of the program,” she added. “We hope to do a Board of Education presentation in the next few months. Also, stay tuned, more great things are coming from our Food Services Department.”
During the 2022-23 school year, the district served 83,685 breakfasts, 154,515 lunches and 12,107 snacks. Magara said that’s a 9% increase in breakfast and 24% increase in lunch. The school board also authorized payment for Salamanca students whose programs take them to other local school districts to have Salamanca pay for their meals.
With the economy leading to high inflation in recent years and prices hikes across the board, Magara said it’s been nice that the district can provide free meals for its students.
“One less thing the grown-ups have to worry about is getting food for their kiddos during the school days. We have many food impoverished kids in our district,” she said. “We are also looking at a new program for weekend food backpacks. John Haley is working with an organization to get a new program rolling, hopefully by the time school starts.”