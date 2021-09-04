RUSHFORD —The Rushford Labor Day celebration is back in 2021 with some new events lined up to make it memorable.
Three days of activities get underway today and continue through Monday, with events taking place on Main Street and in Legion Park at the end of Main Street.
Fireworks displays are scheduled for tonight at 10 o’clock and Monday at 9 p.m. The annual parade will take place on Main Street at 10:30 a.m. Monday.
The extended weekend Arts and Crafts and Vendor Show gets underway today and the demolition derby starts at 1 p.m. At 5 p.m. the Rushford Concert Band performs followed by Brianna Blankenship at 7 p.m. and Nip N Tuck at 7:30 p.m.
On Sunday the park will be filled with activities for kids, including a petting zoo and antique tractor pull. At 1 p.m. the back-to-school supplies giveaway will start. Musically, the Arch Stanton Quartet will perform at 2 p.m.
New this year is a chain saw carving demonstration and sale by Jamie Weber. Also, caricaturist and sculptor Eric Jones will be building a new sand sculpture.
On Labor Day, after the parade, in addition to events at Legion Park there will be a classic car show, cow muffin bingo and a volleyball tournament. Along with the regular fair food, following the Main Street parade, beef on weck will be offered and there will be a chicken barbecue starting at noon.
The Rushford Concert Band is scheduled for 5 p.m. followed by ZOAR at 7 p.m. with the closing fireworks display at 9 p.m.