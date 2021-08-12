FRANKLINVILLE — Rizzo’s Pizzeria recently opened at its new location, 49 N. Main St. in Franklinville, after three years at a smaller location on the other end of the village.
Over the past 1 ½ years, owner Ashley Schumaker, her husband Eric and other family members helped renovate the former medical offices that had been vacant for several years.
Ashley is a Franklinville native and her husband is originally from Ellicottville. Eric Schumaker oversees the adjacent game arcade, Main Street Hangout. Her brother Michael Chase is the pizzeria manager.
The pizzeria closed for a week while moving into the new location, which at 3,000 square feet is twice the size of the old site near Skate Land. There’s a dining room next to the entrance and kitchen.
“The sauce is a family recipe and we make our own dough,” Ashley said. “My grandmother was Italian.” she adds. “Everything is fresh and made in-house.”
Ashley said there are 18 employees, some who are as young as 14 who are learning restaurant skills.
Being closer to the village has meant more walk-in traffic. The regular customers knew where to find her — follow the smell of the pizzeria’s pizza, subs, wings and other foods. To order for take-our or delivery by phone call 676-3240 or online, go to www.pizzarizzos.com.
They are open Wednesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. They are closed Monday and Tuesday. They also offer catering.
With the larger location including the dining room and arcade room, Ashley said she plans to begin offering birthday party packages in the fall. The large dining room will make the pizzeria more of a destination.
Mayor Harvey Soulvie stopped Wednesday by to wish Ashley well in the new location, which he notes was vacant for several years before she bought and renovated the building.
Between family members and her employees, Ashley said they’ve got “a great support system.”