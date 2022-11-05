RISE Academy raises $1,100-plus for Pink Pumpkin

Rise Academy raised over $1,100 for Pink Pumpkin Project this October. Pictured (from left): social worker Nikki DiCerbo, PPP rep Bev Hirt-Shoff, student Okey Taylor, teacher Jon Coder, student Timmy Veno and PPP rep Chris Rosel.

 Photo provided

OLEAN — The students and staff at RISE Academy spent October collecting change one pocketful at a time to benefit the Pink Pumpkin Project, raising $1,165.84.

Between the 18 classrooms educating students age 5 to 21, the school-wide effort exceeding this year’s goal to raise $1,000 in its fifth year.

Students and staff at Rise Academy spell out “PPP” for Pink Pumpkin Project. In its fifth year of fundraising, the school collected over $1,100 for the organization this October.

