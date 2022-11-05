RISE Academy raises $1,100-plus for Pink Pumpkin

OLEAN — The students and staff at RISE Academy spent October collecting change one pocketful at a time to benefit the Pink Pumpkin Project, raising $1,165.84.
Between the 18 classrooms educating students age 5 to 21, the school-wide effort exceeding this year’s goal to raise $1,000 in its fifth year.
“I was touched that our families, students and staff rallied for the cause this year,” said social worker Nikki DiCerbo. “With the cost of food and gas so much higher than last year, it really was moving to know that everyone made the conscious decision to donate to such a worthy cause.”
RISE Academy promotes four pillars within the school: Restorative, Innovative, Supportive and Exceptional. DiCerbo said they believe the families, students and staff can make a difference in this community.
Along with the fundraising, elementary teacher Jon Coder would make an announcement about the Pink Pumpkin Project and share a fact about breast cancer each morning, DiCerbo said. Flyers were sent home to parents/guardians and change was collected from each homeroom.
“This is the fifth October that we have raised money for Pink Pumpkin,” she said. “Many of our staff and students know someone that has had or is currently fighting breast cancer.”
In addition to the jars of change, DiCerbo said organizers challenged each classroom to decorate a pumpkin donated by a local farm, and staff were able to purchase a pumpkin to take home.
“The jars were collected at the end of the month, the total and the winners of the classroom pizza party for the top two collections were announced to the school on Tuesday,” she said.
DiCerbo said fundraising for Pink Pumpkin Project is important because it’s a local charity with 100% of the proceeds directly impacting the community.
“These are our neighbors and friends,” she added. “We bring representatives in from PPP including a former teacher, Chris Rosel, to help educate our students on the cause.”
To date, Pink Pumpkin has assisted more than 1,000 fighters and survivors thanks to donations and the sale of over 9,000 pumpkins. Operations include monthly support groups and other activities to assist those battling breast cancer.
Pink Pumpkin proceeds help fund emotional and financial support to those individuals fighting breast cancer, including totes with items needed due to treatment and donations. Other aid can include gas cards for travel back and forth to treatments, assistance with utilities and monthly family operating expenses if approved.
The group works under the banner of the Cattaraugus Regional Community Foundation. Donations through the CRCF are tax-deductible.
For more on the Pink Pumpkin Project, visit thepinkpumpkinproject.org.