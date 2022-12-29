With 2022 nearly over, local parks and outdoors groups are offering a number of activities to ring in the new year this weekend.
Allegany State Park has three other holiday events planned for year’s end and on Jan. 1.
A New Gear’s Eve fat bike ride is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. Saturday from Camp Allegany in Red House. Park staff and members of the Western New York Mountain Bike Association are inviting others to join them in one last ride of 2022.
It’s recommended that participants bring lights, wear warm reflective gear and a helmet. No one will be left behind. Participants may be split into different paced groups, if necessary.
There will be a social to follow the ride in the Mess Hall at Camp Allegany. Bring your own snacks. Call the Environmental Education Department (716) 354 9101 ext. 232 with any questions.
The next day, the annual First Day Hike will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Registration will be held at Camp Turner in the Quaker area of the park. Discover the history of Allegany State Park. The group will start with a hike along the new Quaker Run Area Multi-Use Trail.
The Quaker Run Area is where Allegany State Park was born 101 years ago, and this year’s “First Day History Hike” is an easy trek featuring 20 historical tidbits of information about the features that can be found in this area of the park.
The Quaker Store Museum will be open for this special event. The Friends of Allegany State Park will provide hot dogs and chips from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Camp Turner. Dress for the weather and be sure to wear appropriate footwear and/or snowshoes.
Also on Sunday, the park will feature First Day Bike. Next Level Mountain Biking will be leading a ride in the Red House Area. Meet at the Administration Building at 11 a.m.
The pace and the length of the ride will be moderate and be determined by the participants. No one will be left behind. Participants may split into different paced groups, if necessary.
Fat tire bikes are suggested, given the range of conditions likely to be present, however, use your best judgment for the conditions of the day.
For questions, contact Kristian Reiber at nextlevelmountainbiking@gmail.com or (716) 785-2685.
ELSEWHERE IN the Southern Tier, ring in the New Year with the Holiday Valley Groomer parade and spectacular fireworks. A family-friendly party begins in the main lodge at 9 p.m. Saturday.
The Groomer Parade on Cindy’s Run is expected to begin at 11:15 p.m. followed by the torchlight parade at 11:30 with the new year’s fireworks show starting at 11:45, ending at midnight.
Meanwhile, the 8th annual New Year’s Day Hike by Pfeiffer Nature Center in Portville will be held at 10 a.m. Sunday at the Eshelman Property, 1420 Yubadam Road.
Sugaring at Eshelman is a piece of local history that residents take part in today, so this year’s hike will be to the Eshelman Sugar Shack. This hike will be led by Boy Scouts who assembled the new construction. Hot beverages will be served at the shack upon arrival. Wear sturdy walking boots and dress for the weather conditions.
The hike is free and open to the public. The event will be canceled if there are extreme weather conditions. Minors must be accompanied by an adult. Pre-registration not required.
For more information, contact Pfeiffer Nature Center’s administration office at (716) 933-0187 or visit pfeiffernaturecenter.org.
Two local First Day Hikes on the Genesee Valley Greenway are also planned, the first at 8:45 a.m. at the Hinsdale Methodist Church on Main Street. Parking is available and restrooms are available inside the church.
Sponsored by the Hinsdale Historical Society, the event is an easy, yet invigorating two-mile walk along a secluded section of the Greenway heading east along Oil Creek. This hike will be led by members of the Hinsdale Historical Society who will serve hot chocolate following the hike.
A second Greenway hike will begin at 1 p.m. at the Cuba Gazebo on Bull Street. Sponsored by the Palmer Opera House, enjoy a relaxing, easy trail and spectacular views along Griffin and Oil Creeks, totaling 2.5 miles round trip.
Meet hike leader Michael Landowski from the Humphrey Nature Center in Letchworth at the trailhead gazebo. The Palmer Opera House will provide snacks at the gazebo before and after the hike. The Palmer will be available for warmth and restrooms.
Pre-registration is required for the Cuba hike. For more information on Greenway hikes or to register, contact Kristine Uribe, Park Manager, at (585) 493-3614 or Kristine.Uribe@parks.ny.gov.