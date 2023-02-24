Renovation work with local labor underway at former Siemens Energy plant

Cimolai-HY, the steel fabrication company that purchased the 88-acre Siemens Energy property in North Olean is spending $56 million to renovate the plant and may start to advertise for welders this summer.

OLEAN — Cimolai-HY, the steel fabrication company that purchased the Siemens Energy property in North Olean, has begun plant renovations with a local contractor and local tradesmen.

The company, a joint venture of Italian steel company Cimolai S.P.A., and Related Companies of New York City, plans to invest more than $56 million in the former Dresser-Rand property, hire 225 tradesmen and 25-30 office personnel.

