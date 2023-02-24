Renovation work with local labor underway at former Siemens Energy plant

OLEAN — Cimolai-HY, the steel fabrication company that purchased the Siemens Energy property in North Olean, has begun plant renovations with a local contractor and local tradesmen.
The company, a joint venture of Italian steel company Cimolai S.P.A., and Related Companies of New York City, plans to invest more than $56 million in the former Dresser-Rand property, hire 225 tradesmen and 25-30 office personnel.
Siemens announced Feb. 2, 2021, that it would close the Olean plant and begin to furlough more than 300 union employees and transfer another 100 to the company’s Painted Post plant.
Corey Wiktor, executive director of the Cattaraugus County Industrial Development Agency, said Siemens expects to close on a final agreement with Cimolai-HY on tax incentives.
Expect a marketing campaign to begin to hire employees sometime this summer, Wiktor said. The company expects to hire many of the employees that Siemens permanently laid off.
The skillset of former Siemens employees and the labor market helped encourage Cimolai-HY to purchase the plant. At full employment, the annual payroll is estimated at $15 million.
Besides more than $5.3 million in property and sales tax savings for Cimolai-HY, Cattaraugus County lawmakers have provided additional $2 million in loans that will be forgiven if the company meets hiring targets.
“It shows the company is very willing to commit to the project and the jobs they said they were going to create," Wiktor told the Times Herald.
Wiktor said he met with John Kelly, who is directing the Olean operation for Cimaloi-HY, on Thursday. Some key members of the management team have already been hired.
“This is going to be a company that really wants to work with Dream It. Do It, CA BOCES and Jamestown Community College,” Wiktor said. “This is the kind of company we need. It’s going to be a company that fits the fabric of Olean and Cattaraugus County. They are going to open their doors and show youth what they do.”
Wiktor credited Cattaraugus County lawmakers with stepping up with $2 million in loans that will become a grant as Cimolai-HY meets hiring targets. The jobs will pay an average $53,000 a year.
“If you had told me we’d be in this position two years after Siemens Energy announced they would close, I wouldn’t have believed it,” Wiktor said.
The joint venture startup plans to fabricate structural steel to pursue large infrastructure project, including commercial buildings, bridges, schools, sports stadiums and industrial facilities.
U.S-based Related Companies and the Italian steel company Cimolai S.P.A., both have significant experience in fabricating structural steel.
Cimolai-HY bid $7.7 million for the Siemens Energy facility’s 88-acre site that includes 947,000 square feet of manufacturing space. The company was also encouraged at the amount of space available for future expansion.
The former Dresser-Rand property has been the heart of Olean’s manufacturing community for 110 years before Siemens announced plans to end production of oil and gas compressors there.
Cimolai-HY plans to spend $1.5 million for remodeling and reconstruction, $33.3 million for manufacturing equipment, $500,000 for furniture and fixtures, $603,000 for engineering and $11.1 million in startup, commissions and training costs.