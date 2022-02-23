FRANKLINVILLE — Touring the Ontario Knife Co. plant on Tuesday, U.S. Rep. Tom Reed learned the 133-year-old knife maker has become part of the Amazon economy.
The company occupies a 100,000-square-foot facility on Empire Street that combines a 100-year-old plus brick factory with a 28,000-square-foot modern addition that houses state-of-the-art equipment and older metal-working equipment.
Robert Breton, Ontario Knife’s executive vice president for manufacturing and chief manufacturing officer, led the tour for Reed, who said he recalled attending the ribbon-cutting for the addition in 2015.
The $4.4 million investment by parent company Servotronics Inc., of Elma, a company that designs and manufactures servo controls for the aerospace industry, was designed to improve both manufacturing and shipping operations at the plant, Breton said.
Breton said the company has 80 employees in Franklinville. “I could use 12 more,” he added.
Reed met several employees during the tour, including Bonnie Sweet and Jennifer Phiansouri. Sweet showed Reed how a kitchen cutlery blade was riveted to the handle. He watched as other employees sharpened machetes and polished knives.
The company’s recent growth has come from its association with Amazon, Breton said. It has also led to changes in the company model. Amazon needs a quick turnaround, he said. Ontario Knife Co. delivers on time despite challenges posed by its location in rural Cattaraugus County, where it is one of three remaining cutleries. Olean’s Cutco Cutlery Corporation and its subsidiary, Ka-Bar, are the other two.
Ontario Knife’s Old Hickory brand of kitchen cutlery remains an important part of the company’s inventory at a time when it has expanded into the sports, hunting and military/police edged equipment markets.
The U.S. Marines first purchased the Ontario Knife Co. machete during World War II. Its best-selling survival knife includes a bayonet mount, making it popular with the military. The company also makes knives for agriculture (vegetable harvesting) and for horseshoeing (knives to clean and shape hoofs).
Breton told Reed that supply chain problems haven’t really impacted the company, which makes many of its components, such as handles.
Breton said one of his concerns is spare parts for older equipment. He has a room of old machines that are routinely used for spare parts.
“We enjoyed today’s visit with the Ontario Knife Company,” Reed said. “We care about our local manufacturers and want to ensure that they have the resources they need to grow and prosper. Manufacturing is the heart of our economy and we thank the men and women that keep that industry strong.”
Ontario Knife products can be found at L.L. Bean, Walmart and Cabela’s. Products are sold to the military and to the public through a network of distributors and dealers to consumer and niche markets.
The company also sells its products online at www.ontarioknife.com.