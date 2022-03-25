OLEAN — U.S. Rep. Tom Reed looked at the parts in a bag labeled Space-X during a tour of Napoleon Engineering Services manufacturing and testing facility Thursday.
Nearby was another package of bearings bound for the European Space Agency. These bearings have to hold up in the super-cold temperatures in space — for 20 or more years in some cases.
Chris Napoleon, president of NES Bearings, who led Reed on the tour, said Elon Musk’s Space X is the company’s third-largest customer.
The aerospace industry is reliant on Napoleon Engineering’s manufacturing facility as well as bearings it manufactures on its Franklin Street facility. Many of its products can be found in other national defense equipment.
“It doesn’t happen without the group of people we have here from engineers and machinists to metallurgists and sales staff,” Napoleon said. “Large manufacturers can’t react quickly enough” for the custom needs of aerospace clients who need a quick turnaround.
Napoleon Engineering is the largest bearing inspection and testing facility in the U.S., Napoleon told the congressman. That accounts for about 25% of the company’s business. The other 75% is manufacturing bearings to the highest specifications.
Business is good for the company and its 50 employees. Napoleon told Reed he’d like to add more employees, but there is a fair amount of on-the-job training for new hires, experienced or not.
Napoleon said there are plans to break ground for a 24,000-square-foot addition to his Franklin Street facility.
As companies become more reliant on the global supply chain, they need to be assured that the bearings in their equipment are of the highest quality. Napoleon Engineering helps certify that supply chain for its clients.
Napoleon told Reed the local Dream It Do It program is very important for its future pool of potential employees.
“We want to be here for generations,” he said, telling Reed he started in his garage and now his employees are making bearings with machines that cost $400,000 new.
Napoleon’s concern is the “gap” between hiring a qualified candidate for a job and that employee becoming proficient enough to increase production for clients through on-the-job training. He looks for someone with a long-term commitment to the Olean area.
Some of Napoleon’s recent hires are former Dresser-Rand machinists who lost their jobs when Siemens Energy decided to close the Olean plant.
Napoleon relies on the Dream It Do It program, which introduces students to the opportunities in advanced manufacturing. You have to start at the elementary school level to begin to cultivate interest.
Reed said he enjoyed the visit and seeing how much Napoleon continues to grow.
“We care about our local manufacturers and thank them for all they do to keep this important industry strong,” the congressman said. “Manufacturers are the backbone of our economy and we always want to ensure they have the resources they need to thrive.”