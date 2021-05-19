U.S. Rep. Tom Reed was among 35 House Republicans who voted Wednesday with the Democratic majority to create an independent commission on the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.
The legislation faces long odds in the Senate as Republicans increasingly lined up against the investigation.
"We as Americans should be united to ensure what happened on Jan. 6 never occurs again," Reed said in a statement. "I support this inquiry to make sure history is clear — violence will never settle our differences in America, and democracy at our ballot box will and must persevere."
Reed, R-Corning, emphatically denounced the storming of the Capitol by supporters of former President Donald Trump. He also didn't support Republican efforts in the House and Senate to question the presidential election votes in certain battleground states, such as Pennsylvania and Georgia — opposition that helped trigger the Jan. 6 riot that began as a rally outside the Capitol.
Politico quoted Reed Wednesday over the suggestion that more Republicans might have backed a bipartisan Jan. 6 commission had the GOP leadership, including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, expressed support for the compromise legislation.
"Obviously, they're going to take that into consideration," Reed said. "I just wish folks looked at the bigger picture and recognize … we can still work together when we have moments like what happened on Jan. 6 and learn from it, so that we make sure that it never occurs again.”
Reed, who said he won't seek reelection after a story detailing his sexual harassment of a female lobbyist in 2017 broke, was critical last week of the House Republicans removing Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming from her No. 3 leadership post over her denouncements of Trump.
Democrats argue an independent investigation of Jan. 6 is crucial to reckoning what happened that day, when a violent mob of Trump's supporters smashed into the Capitol, some of them intent on overturning President Joe Biden's victory.
Modeled after the investigation into the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks, the legislation would establish an independent, 10-member commission that would make recommendations by the end of the year for securing the Capitol and preventing another so-called insurrection.
The bill passed the House 252-175, with the 35 Republicans defying Trump and House Minority leader Kevin McCarthy of California. The Associated Press reported Trump issued a statement urging Republicans to vote against it, calling the legislation a “Democrat trap.”
AP reported McConnell is trying to prevent defections among his own ranks, joining McCarthy in claiming the bill is partisan, even though membership of the proposed commission would be evenly split between the parties.
New York Rep. John Katko, a moderate and the top Republican on the House Homeland Security Committee who negotiated the legislation with Democrats, said a commission would be about facts, not partisan politics.
“The American people and the Capitol Police deserve answers, and action as soon as possible to ensure that nothing like this ever happens again," he said.