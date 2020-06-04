U.S. Rep. Tom Reed created a degree of separation with President Donald Trump Wednesday as the congressman said he didn’t agree with deploying U.S. military to quell violence erupting during protests over the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
Reed, R-Corning, an early Donald Trump supporter, often marches in step with the president, refusing to criticize his actions.
“I do not support the use of military action” by U.S. forces in the civil unrest, he said.
Reed said he did support the use of National Guard troops called up by governors “when appropriate.”
When asked about his reaction to the use of tear gas and rubber bullets to remove protesters from Lafayette Park across from the White House Monday so Trump could have a photo op at nearby St. John’s Church, Reed twice denied that tear gas was used.
Gas may have been used, but it wasn’t tear gas, he added. “When it comes to peaceful (demonstrations) I do not support the use of tear gas and rubber bullets. If it turns to violence, obviously law enforcement is going to have to do its job.”
Reed drew the line between protesters of Floyd’s murder by a Minneapolis police officer, whose charges were amended Wednesday to include second-degree murder, and rioters destroying property, looting stores and attacking police. The congressman said he supported charges against the other policemen involved in Floyd’s death as well.
“It was murder,” he said. “They will face justice. That is a good thing.”
Bad actors in the police ranks should be removed, Reed said.
Olean officials had the same concerns Sunday night about “outside agitators,” Reed said, as well as authorities in other cities as peaceful daylight demonstrations turn ugly when the demonstration is hijacked by individuals and groups who turn to violence and looting.
Olean police dealt with it by being proactive in communicating with organizers and showing empathy in their statements, Reed said. In other cities police took part in the demonstrations.
Reed said he appreciates the president talking about law and order, but added: “I hope you see more empathy and listening being displayed.”
Asked about the region’s progress in reopening after the first wave of coronavirus, Reed acknowledged that another wave might be coming sooner with all the demonstrations taking place across the country.
What about the upcoming phases 3 and 4? It is a legitimate concern that a large uptick in new COVID-19 cases could slow the reopening, Reed said. People need “to heed and take seriously the lessons learned from social distancing and masking. Keep using those masks and use social distancing as much as possible.”
“We are never going to mitigate the risk to zero, but we should not be afraid to live our lives,” he added.
