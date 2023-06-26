BUFFALO — The American Red Cross wants everyone to enjoy a safe and fun Fourth of July, which includes ensuring a strong blood supply for patients in hospitals across the country.
There has been a concerning shortfall in blood donations in recent weeks, and the upcoming holiday could put a further strain on donations as millions celebrate with family vacations and other seasonal activities.
Donors of all blood types, especially those with type B negative or O negative blood as well as platelet donors, are needed to make an appointment to give now to ensure blood remains available for patients this summer.
All who come to give blood, platelets or plasma through June 30 will receive a $10 gift card by email to a merchant of their choice. Those who come to give in June will also be automatically entered for a chance to win a backyard theater package. Details for both offers can be found at redcrossblood.org/june.
All who come to give blood, platelets or plasma July 1-11 will receive an exclusive Red Cross dry bag while supplies last. Details are available at redcrossblood.org/gifts.
By scheduling and keeping appointments right now, donors can help ensure patients relying on blood donations also get to enjoy their summer.
To schedule an appointment to donate, download the Red Cross Blood Donor app, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities:
Allegany County
- Bolivar – July 13, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Bolivar American Legion, 387 Main St.
- Cuba – June 30, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Cuba Free Library, 39 E. Main St.
- Cuba – July 13, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Palmer Opera House, 12 W. Main St.
- Wellsville – July 14, noon to 4:30 p.m., American Legion Post, 23 Jefferson St.
Cattaraugus County
- Franklinville – July 14, 1-5:30 p.m., Franklinville Fire Hall, 75 N. Main St.
- Gowanda – June 28, noon to 5 p.m., American LegionPost. 100 Legion Drive.
- Olean – June 30, noon to 5 p.m., Olean Public Library, 134 N. Second St.
- Olean – July 10, noon to 5:30 p.m., St. Stephens Episcopal Church, 109 S. Barry St.
- Salamanca – June 30, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Connecting Communities in Action, 25 Jefferson St.
- Salamanca – July 14, 1-6 p.m., Our Lady of Peace Church, 274 Broad St.