Randolph Mammoth replica is home to stay

RANDOLPH — The life-size cast of the skull and tusks of the Randolph Mammoth is back home where the original fossil was unearthed 89 years ago.
On loan from the New York State Museum in Albany, the Randolph Free Library will have the privilege to exhibit the replica indefinitely.
The cast of the skull and tusks of the Columbian Mammoth were recently exhibited at the Cattaraugus County Museum in Machias. In March, it was reported to be on its way back to the state museum by the end of April.
Dr. Robert Feranec, curator of Vertebrate Paleontology at the State Museum, knew Randolph wanted the replica back one day and contacted him when the opportunity arose, explained Tom Congdon, president of Randolph’s library board of trustees.
“He and I had been talking about this for a couple of years,” Congdon said. “(Randolph resident) Marion Wade has been an integral part of getting the mammoth back to Randolph too. She’s the power behind the scenes.”
The turnabout happened quickly when, according to Congdon, county museum curator Brian McClellan contacted Dr. Feranec saying he would like the state museum to pick up the Mammoth materials by the end of April.
Feranec told Congdon this was good timing for the museum on the fossil tusk front because they needed them back in Albany for an exhibit. However, he said the state museum had no plans for the replica, and he was open to transporting the cast skull, tusks and base that holds them back to the library, or somewhere else that could exhibit the replica in Randolph.
In a May 2 email sent to Congdon, Feranec said, “I will bring paperwork for the indefinite loan of the cast skull and tusks that will essentially give the library our care, ownership of the cast skull and tusks. I can’t officially give it to you, but I am not planning on needing it back. It’s not in our plans for our galleries here and I have no space for it in my collections.”
There was some confusion when word came down that the replica was being moved from the county museum back to Albany, said Mary Johnson, Randolph library director. She said the plan changed when the state museum decided the cast skull and tusks should remain in the Randolph area where the mammoth was originally found.
Johnson said having the replica of the mammoth back to stay means a lot to the community, especially the older people who remember when it was discovered at the fish hatchery.
“There are a lot of people who feel (the replica) definitely belongs here at the library near where it was found, and this is where people should be able to come and see it,” she said.
THE REMAINS of the original ancient animal, which dates back 12,000 years, were unearthed in May 1934 by workers using a power scraper to dig a new pond at the state fish hatchery in the town of Coldspring. Since then, the deteriorating specimen has been kept in climate controlled storage and curated at the State Museum.
According to Dr. Feranec, the specimen represents the most complete mammoth skeleton ever found in New York state. Both tusks together weigh about 150 pounds, and the skull weighs about 200 pounds. When living, the mammoth probably stood about 14 feet high at the shoulder.
The Randolph Mammoth is said to be the first discovery of its kind in this region, and one of the most unusual objects of local natural history ever displayed in this area.
In 2011, the state museum began loaning the original tusks and a cast of the skull to museums around the state to display. The replica has been exhibited at a number of local museums including the Roger Tory Peterson Institute in Jamestown and the Cattaraugus County Museum. Now, the cast skull and tusks of the mammoth that once roamed the Randolph area can be seen, indefinitely, at the library.
Congdon said the Roger Tory Peterson Institute was kind enough to give the library a large picture of the mammoth after the replica had been on display at that facility in 2011-12. He said it hangs above the fireplace on the main floor. The picture shows the scale of an elephant, a mammoth and a man to give an idea on the enormous size of the animal.
Many people in the community believe the mammoth should be in the Randolph Historical Society, next door to the library. Congdon said the problem with that is the historical society building is seldom open, whereas the library has set hours when it’s open to the public. It’ll be in the library where it’s more accessible for people to come in and learn about it.
The replica is displayed on the main floor of the library. Hours are Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, 1 to 9 p.m.; Wednesday, 6 to 8 p.m.; and Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.