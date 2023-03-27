Randolph Hatchery stocking nice, big trout for April 1

RANDOLPH — By the time New York’s trout season opens Saturday, area streams and lakes will be teeming with trout released from the Randolph Fish Hatchery.
Managed by Richard Borner, a fish culturist for the state Department of Environmental Conservation, the facility keeps a healthy population of brown, rainbow and brook trout well-stocked in Western New York’s waters — including those in Allegany State Park and Cattaraugus, Allegany, Chautauqua and Wyoming counties, as well as part of Erie County.
“It’s been an easy winter for the fish and they did really well,” Borner said. “They’re really nice, good-sized fish again this year — all between 9 and 10 inches.”
Borner’s staff began stocking rainbow trout yearlings March 16 at Red House, Quaker and Science lakes in Allegany State Park and the streams of Allegany County on March 20. He said they moved on to Cattaraugus and Wyoming counties later this past week. The stockings for this month will take place through March 31, ending in western Cattaraugus County.
Find the 2023 stocking information at the DEC’s website.
“The streams are in good shape and we expect the stocking to go well,” he said. “The weather looks good this week, with the temperatures in the 40s.”
Spring stocking will continue through April and into mid-May. Borner said there are four stocking-extended streams that they do four times a year: Cattaraugus Creek in Arcade, the Genesee River from the Belmont Dam to the Pennsylvania line, Goose Creek from Ashville to Panama in Chautauqua County and East Koy Creek in Wyoming County.
The new Trout Stream Management Plan under the DEC, initiated in 2021, has set forth a different approach to the way streams are stocked, Borner said. The policy calls for additional stocking of those four streams because they are fished more heavily.
As per the DEC’s management plan, the hatcheries have been raising bigger fish the past couple of years. Borner said the new policy requires a 9-inch fish. He said they are also stocking 14- to 15-inch 2-year-old browns that come from the Caledonia Hatchery.
Borner said there are 12 fish hatcheries in New York state and nine raise coldwater fish, which are basically trout and salmon. He said some of the fish from those facilities get transferred to other hatcheries for their stocking.
“It’s an ongoing process of transferring fish in and out,” he said. “Each hatchery has their own niche and all the hatcheries across New York state work together to meet the goals for the entire state.”
INCLUDING THE fish they transfer to other hatcheries for stocking, Borner said the Randolph hatchery will have raised and handled about 180,000, 9-inch yearling fish this year.
Borner said the Randolph hatchery stocks mostly brown trout because they primarily do the best in Western New York waters. Brown trout tolerate the warmest water and the poorest water quality of the trout species. Rainbows can tolerate warm water, but not as warm as browns.
Brook trout, native to New York state and the official state fish, require the cleanest and highest water quality of all salmonid species.
The Randolph hatchery is a primary broodstock facility that handles five million to six million brook, brown and rainbow trout eggs each year. Annual production totals almost 100,000 pounds of fish.
Each fall, fish culturists at the Randolph hatchery strip, fertilize and incubate roughly 5.3 million eyed-eggs. They keep a portion and the rest are sent to other hatcheries in the state. The trout are raised in indoor culture tanks called the nursery and, at about three months old, are transferred to harvest ponds until they reach the required size for release.
All three trout species of the spent broodstock are released into area streams in mid-to-late October. Borner said people are welcome to come in the fall and watch the staff take eggs. He said the outdoor activity usually takes place the second week of September and the process goes on into early October. Then the fish are released into area streams after 21 days.
People wishing to volunteer to help stock trout should contact one of the following coordinators in their area: Larry Dorler, Lakewood Rod and Gun Club, Goose Creek; Jeff Williams, Wyoming Conservation Club, East Koy Creek; Joe Spinelli, Wellsville Rod and Gun Club, Genesee River (Wellsville section); Kevin Crouch, Belmont Rod and Gun Club, Genesee River (Belmont section); and Jim Noel, Arcade Conservation Society, Cattaraugus Creek.
Because fishing regulations are rather complicated, Borner recommends that anglers call their local Environmental Conservation Officer or check the regulation handbook for further information about which waters they may fish in prior to April 1. They may also call DEC Region 9 at (716) 851-7201.
Located at 10943 Hatchery Road, the Randolph Fish Hatchery is open to the public daily, year-round, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. To learn more, call (716) 358-4755. Call the Stocking Hotline at (716) 358-2050 or visit online at dec.ny.gov.