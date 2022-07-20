OLEAN — An established name in the Olean culinary scene is flourishing at his new West State Street location.
Mian Rafi, owner of Rafi’s Food Hub at 501 W. State St., said the new restaurant has seen brisk business since it opened under his ownership last month. The site replaces his former restaurant on the 1100 Block of West State Street; and reactivates the site of the former Sparky’s Pizza and Subs, which merged into 3rd Base Bar and Grill in March 2021.
Rafi said the support of the community has been key to his move.
“Thanks to the community from the bottom of my heart, for supporting me for the 30-some years I’ve been here,” he said. “A wonderful little town ... I love Olean.”
First coming to Olean in 1985, Rafi said there was a niche to be filled among the steakhouses that dominated the culinary scene in town at the time. First working at The Old Library, he later struck out on his own with Mian Rafi’s International Cuisine, which closed after almost 30 years in 2006.
“I brought the foreign food here,” he said, noting influences of Greek, the Middle East and Pakistan and India on his menu at a time when “steak, pasta and chops” dominated area menus.
He later returned to Pakistan, and his children and their families have opened and operated several successful restaurants in town — but Rafi has shown in recent years that he isn’t ready to fully pass the baton to the next generation just yet.
In July 2018, he opened a food cart in the city. However, a propane-related fire that December destroyed the cart and damaged an adjacent home, putting him out of action for about eight months.
In July 2019, Rafi moved to the 1100 block of West State Street, after deciding a fixed location would be the best bet for the future. But that site was a rental, he noted, and he wanted to have the free rein that comes with ownership. Just about three years later, he remedied that situation.
“I bought this building and renovated the whole place — it took three months,” he said, looking around the close-set booths and tables that make up the dining room.
By June 15, he was back in business at the former Sparky’s Pizza and Subs at the corner of West State and South Fourth streets.
How does it feel to finally be in his own restaurant with his name on the deed and the door?
“It feels like a million dollars,” he said, pausing to take a phoned-in order.
Since the move, comments from customers and social media have been overwhelmingly positive about the new locale.
“All my customers coming in have really loved it,” he said, as he got a thumbs-up from a departing patron.
“It was excellent — thank you so much,” the man said as he left.
Top sellers on the two-page menu, he said include his chicken or vegetable curry, chicken tikka, gyros, fettuccine alfredo, shrimp scampi and his kebabs. Rafi takes pride in his selection and pricing — neither of which saw significant changes since the move.
“The community is responding very well,” he added. “I appreciate the Olean community and the surrounding area supporting me all these years.”