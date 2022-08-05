Rabires concern

Raccoons are vaccinated against rabies when they eat wildlife rabies vaccine that is contained within baits the size of a quarter.

An oral wildlife rabies vaccine will be dropped by airplane over 10 northern Cattaraugus County towns as part of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Wildlife Services rabies control and elimination program.

The aerial drop of rabies vaccine packets is scheduled for the third week in August over all or parts of the towns of Yorkshire, Freedom, Machias, Farmersville, Ashford, East Otto, Otto, Persia, Perrysburg and Dayton.

 

