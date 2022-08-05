An oral wildlife rabies vaccine will be dropped by airplane over 10 northern Cattaraugus County towns as part of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Wildlife Services rabies control and elimination program.
The aerial drop of rabies vaccine packets is scheduled for the third week in August over all or parts of the towns of Yorkshire, Freedom, Machias, Farmersville, Ashford, East Otto, Otto, Persia, Perrysburg and Dayton.
The rabies vaccine ONRAB is contained in green baits comprised of vegetable shortening, wax, icing sugar, vegetable oil and flavoring. Raccoons are vaccinated against rabies when they eat the wildlife rabies vaccine that is contained within the Ultralite baits the size of a quarter.
The Cattaraugus County Health Department is coordinating with the USDA on the rabies bait drops.
Rabies cases have persisted in Western New York counties since the early 1990’s. Rabies is nearly always fatal in unvaccinated animals, a very costly health threat that impacts people, pets, domestic livestock and wildlife.
Immunization of wildlife will help to reduce the number of rabies cases and prevent the continued spread of the fatal virus. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, greater than 90 percent of reported rabies cases in the United States are in wildlife.
If you come in contact with any of the bait or vaccine from the containers, wash your hands immediately and call 1-888-574-6656. Keep an eye on children while outdoors who might pick up a container for a week after the bait drop.
Dogs and cats should also be confined during the bait drop and for a week afterward. It is not harmful, but may cause vomiting if a dog ate one or more of the containers.
Call 1-888-574-6656 if you see your pet with bait in its mouth and cannot read the label. If baits are observed in the environment, please leave them alone. Labels identify the bait: (“Rabies Vaccine DO NOT EAT, Live adenovirus vector.) If a bait is intact and out in the open where pets or children may find it, please toss the bait under trees or bushes. Wear gloves or use a plastic bag to pick up the bait.
If a bait is broken and the liquid vaccine is visible, wear gloves, and cover the bait and affected area with a 1:10 solution of bleach and water, place the bait in a plastic bag, and dispose of the bag in the household trash.