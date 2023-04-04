ALFRED — The Alfred State team of Edward Scroxton and Jon Jacobs and their company Pyur Tree Customs won the 2023 Allegany County Collegiate Competition.
Pyur Tree Customs aims to bring uniqueness and personalization into homes and restaurants. The company handcrafts fully customizable cutting boards while allowing the customers to choose from seven different woods.
Pyur Tree Customs were mentored by Alfred State alum Reuben Zielinski, co-founder and president of Redux Corporation, and Alfred State assistant professor of marketing Susan Gorman. The pair won the $5,000 grand prize.
The product is manufactured and assembled in Western New York and has been sold to several restaurants already. Sales have primarily been from word of mouth thus far with the hope that additional funding will allow for a more complex marketing campaign.
Scroxton, a technology management major from Jamestown, said he is excited to use the prize money to develop Pyur Tree Customs even more.
“Winning this competition is relieving because it is going to help tremendously with website development and will allow us to purchase new tools like a larger laser engraver," he said. "Jon and I went into the beginning of the day just excited to pitch the business to the judges. We are looking forward to where this opportunity takes us.”
Jacobs, a construction management major from Wappingers Falls, echoed similar feelings.
“I am feeling extremely privileged and grateful to have had the opportunity to compete with such intelligent and creative individuals," he said. "Above everything, I am feeling excited and optimistic for what the future holds for Eddie and I.”
The Alfred University duo of Madeline Shaw (Buffalo, biomaterials engineering) and Bianca Durso (Utica, ceramic engineering) and their company Anie Organics finished in second place and earned $2,500. The team was mentored by Shelly Freyn, assistant professor marketing at AU, and Nancy Golomb, die technology program manager at Corning Incorporated.
The Constructa-Byte team of Alfred State architecture students Jennifer Meo (Oneonta), Daniel Kyle (Hanibal), and Cameron Burnett (Wappingers Falls) finished third and was voted as the Viewers’ Choice Award winner.
The team was mentored by Dr. Reza Yahollahi, ASC assistant professor in civil engineering, and Michelle Engarto, director global innovation manufacturing at Corning Incorporated.
The competition, titled “AHA” because it involved students from Allegany County’s three institutions of higher education — Alfred State, Houghton University and Alfred University — was based on solving problems faced by businesses, with a goal of promoting sustainability through entrepreneurship.
The event was hosted at Alfred State and was organized by IncubatorWorks of Alfred, a state-of-the-art incubator offering services and facilities to foster growth of entrepreneurial businesses.
Executive Director of IncubatorWorks Ashleigh Madison was impressed with the work of the students at the 3rd annual AHA competition.
“The students provided well thought out and executed business pitches," she said. "We look forward to continuing to work with the colleges every year and cultivating the entrepreneurial spirit within in the students. This is one more accolade that they will be able to use when they enter the workforce, or start their own business.”
Amy Bennett, chief operating officer at Northern Lights Candles; Tom Murdock, clinical faculty at University at Buffalo and general manager of Western New York Incubator Network; and A. Boh Ruffin, senior research manager at Corning, served as judges. The trio of judges evaluated pitches made by nine teams.
The 2024 AHA competition is slated to be held at Houghton in early April.