GREAT VALLEY — Pumpkinville opens its 2021 season Saturday with all the usual attractions for the kids and a new one for adults — the Pumpkinville Beer Garden.
Featuring local craft beer from Ellicottville Brewing Co. and wine and wine slushies from Ellicottville Winery, as well as hard cider, the Pumpkinville Beer Garden is a 5,000 square-foot open air facility with seating for 108 at 24 tables.
The bar stands near the entrance. There are also two fire pits.
Owners Dan and Diane Pawlowski try to offer a new attraction each year. The adults will remember this one.
“The first question I get from people every year is what’s new?” Dan said. “I’ve got an answer for it this year too.”
“With the open walls, people can watch their kids,” Dan said during a tour of Pumpkinville on Thursday. Their license will also allow adults to walk around the grounds with their drinks, he said.
The Pumpkinville Beer Garden is only open Friday, Saturday and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. Pumpkinville closes at 7 p.m. daily.
This will be the fourth year of Pumpkinville’s sunflower promotion to raise funds for the Pink Pumpkin Project that helps breast cancer survivors. Sunflowers will be on sale for the next two weeks with all proceeds going to the Pink Pumpkin Project. Two years ago there were $4,000 in sales, but a frost killed the flowers last year.
According to Dan, the most popular attraction at Pumpkinville is the carousel. It is covered with what looks like the top of a silo — just the look Dan and Diane were looking for.
Both agreed it was a perfect fit for Pumpkinville and compliments the orange jumpin pillows, Cow Train, Pumpkinville Express Train, fun zone, hay ride and other attractions.
Employees were darting around making last-minute chores, cleaning, bringing in more pumpkins from the field and getting the kitchen ready for hungry visitors.
“The pumpkin donuts are the most popular,” Diane said.
She’s in charge of all the baking. The smell of cinnamon donuts wafted from a window in the kitchen. Besides donuts, look for pumpkin and apple pies, sugar cookies in the shape of an apple, muffins and breads.
Dan said they fired up the fryer Wednesday night to make sure everything was OK and the employees were familiar with its operation.
Hundreds of pumpkins are lined up on the ground outside the cider mill. There’s more where they came from. Dan said this was a good year for pumpkins despite a wet July, which pumpkins don’t like.
The Pawlowskis have owned and operated Pumpkinville for 26 years. Their son Jim Pawlowski and daughter Lisa Pawlowski still pitch in every year at this time. Jim is managing the Pumpkinville Beer Garden and Lisa handles IT issues for Pumpkinville and its social media.
“There’s something for everyone,” Dan said. “There’s not a more complete Pumpkinville. We built it up a little bit at a time. We have a plan.”
Pumpkinville is open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily through Halloween.
Due to COVID-19, visitors are asked to wear masks inside. You will find plenty of hand sanitizer on the grounds and the staff cleans surfaces frequently.