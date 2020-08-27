LITTLE VALLEY — The public will get a chance to sound off on new fees aimed at raising $600,000 for the county’s waste program.
The Cattaraugus County Legislature approved a public hearing for Sept. 9 for residents to sound off on a new fee schedule for solid waste disposal at the county’s transfer stations.
While some prices remain the same, others are set to rise.
Under the new schedule, garbage bags will have the following charges: 1-16 gallons at $1.50; 17-35 gallons, $3; 36-48 gallons, $4.50; and 49-65 gallons, $6.
Other disposal fees are: uncompacted solid waste, $20 per cubic yard; $70 per ton for construction and demolition debris and miscellaneous bulky items; $5 per chair; $5 per propane tank; $15 for televisions; $10 for a couch, box spring and mattress; $20 for a sleeper sofa; $10 for carpet roll, and $15 for an appliance containing freon; passenger tires to 21 inches, $3; $15 for passenger tires on rim; $8 for agricultural and industrial; $6 for large truck; $2 per ply for oversize tires, and $200 per ton.
The new charges for yard waste aim to replace the free service now provided at former county landfills in Ischua and Mansfield, which legislators argue were abused by commercial users dumping downed trees and costing the county tens of thousands of dollars to grind up. Under the new plan, residents will pay to dispose of yard waste at the other transfer stations across the county.
While legislators considered charging different prices for TVs based on size, additional changes were not made to the proposal before the hearing was approved.
For electronics waste, legislators agreed residents should look to another disposal method — with several noting that retailers often accept e-waste but do not advertise the service.
Since County Legislature meetings are still closed to the public under a local executive order, the public may still comment at the public hearing that will be held via telephone. The phone number to dial to speak at the public hearing will be published before the meeting and listed on the county website.
IN OTHER BUSINESS, the legislators heard from Shawn Beqaj, a vice president with Armstrong Utilities, about the broadband internet expansion project underway in the county.
“Here, it’s about a $100 million project,” he said, noting that permitting costs for current projects have grown due to changes at the state, with about $40 million to be absorbed by Armstrong instead of reducing construction.
In August 2019, the Federal Communications Administration and Empire State Development announced $16.2 million in funding to aid the buildout of high-speed internet to rural customers in addition to work undertaken with funds from the New NY Broadband Program. Of that funding, almost $13 million was set to go to building infrastructure in Cattaraugus and Allegany counties.
Through that allocation and others for the region, Armstrong Telecommunications Inc. will receive $12.82 million over the next decade to expand broadband to 6,709 rural homes and businesses. Of those, 3,005 are in Allegany County, while 2,883 are in Cattaraugus County.
The funding was in addition to announcements in 2017 and 2018 for $30.78 million for Armstrong, Frontier Communications and Hughes Network Systems to address 11,800 locations in Allegany County; and $32.65 million for the companies in Cattaraugus County to address more than 18,000 locations.
However, due to federal legislation to help the nation recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, around $1 billion in federal funds are available for continued expansion, he said, which if the county were to receive some of those dollars, building on to the current project could reach an additional 9,000 homes.
And while some are already served by other providers, “There are 5,800 homes … that have no service whatsoever,” he noted.
“We could basically supercharge what we are doing in New York, not impact the timeframe at all, not impact the county’s budget and not impact Armstrong’s budget,” he said, noting that the funds could “make a silk purse out of the sow’s ear that is coronavirus.”