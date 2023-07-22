‘Project Sticker Shock’ wraps up month-long awareness initiative at Park and Shop

OLEAN — There’s a new effort in Cattaraugus County to crack down on underage drinking, smoking and drug use.
One month ago, students from area school districts helped kick off “Project Sticker Shock,” a youth-led initiative to change adult attitudes about selling and providing alcohol to minors.
The public awareness project is sponsored by the Councils on Alcohol and Substance Abuse-Trinity (CASA-Trinity) and the Healthy Cattaraugus County (HCC) Coalition to bring attention to the issue of underage drinking and the adults who provide alcohol to minors.
On Thursday, Carrie Brown, a prevention specialist with CASA-Trinity, was joined by Kate Freeman in wrapping up the month-long awareness initiative at the Park and Shop locations in Olean and Portville.
They placed stickers on cases of alcoholic beverages reminding customers and business owners that the alcoholic drinks cannot be sold to minors.
“There are businesses throughout Cattaraugus County who continue to be supportive to keeping our community safe,” Brown said.
Local youth from the Cattaraugus County communities got involved in the movement by working with participating stores to spread “sticker shock” waves across the county, including members of Boy Scout Trop 617. Brown said the goal is to reach adults who might be tempted to buy alcohol for youth under 21.
This year, the stickers include the message that it is illegal to sell alcohol, tobacco, e-cigarettes and marijuana to minors. The stickers also reminds trusted adults of the importance of keeping illegal substances locked up to keep minors safe and out of harm’s way.
“Our new project is getting dispensaries on board,” Brown said. “Currently two dispensaries in Salamanca have posted our yard signs.”
Along with the stickers on beverage cases, Brown and Freeman placed stickers encouraging people to properly dispose of medicines at designated pill drop-offs on paper grocery bags at Park and Shop.
Alcohol has been identified as the most abused substance among youth between the ages of 12 and 18 and, according to some youth, one of the easiest to get. Children who drink before age 15 are four times more likely to develop alcohol dependence than those who begin drinking at 21. For each year’s delay in initiation of drinking, the likelihood of later alcohol-abuse problems decreases markedly.
Project Sticker Shock organizers acknowledged all the businesses participating in the project, including West End Beverage and Redemption, East State Wine and Liquor, Ried’s Food Barn, On the Side Liquor, Dewey’s Discount Beverage and Deli and Jim’s Park and Shop, all of Olean; Portville Redemption, Park and Shop of Portville; Lil’s Deli of Machias; Rich’s and Firehouse Fine Wines of Franklinville; West End Wine, Buffalo House Coffee and Central Beer and Redemption, all of Salamanca; Clark’s Market and Deli of Great Valley; Countryside Wine and Spirits and Liquor of Randolph; Coldspring Deli; E-Ville Spirits and Liquors and Wines; South Dayton Supermarket; and Crosby’s of Hinsdale.