OLEAN — Students from area school districts on Wednesday kicked off “Project Sticker Shock”, a youth-led initiative to change adult attitudes about selling and providing alcohol to minors.
The public awareness project is sponsored by CASA-Trinity and the Healthy Cattaraugus County Coalition to bring attention to the issue of underage drinking and the adults who provide alcohol to minors.
Local youth from the Cattaraugus County communities get involved in the movement by working with participating stores to spread “Sticker Shock” waves across the county. Our hope is to reach adults who might be tempted to buy alcohol for youth under 21. On Wednesday, Boy Scouts and other area youth were passing out information and stickers at Rieds Food Barn.
This year the stickers include the message that it is illegal to sell alcohol, tobacco, E-cigs, and marijuana to minors. The stickers also reminds trusted adults of the importance of keeping illegal substances locked up to keep minors safe and out of harm’s way.
Alcohol has been identified as the most abused substance among youth between the ages of 12 and 18 and, according to youth, one of the easiest to get. Youth who drink before age 15 are four times more likely to develop alcohol dependence than those who begin drinking at age 21. For each year’s delay in initiation of drinking, the likelihood of later alcohol-abuse problems decreases markedly.
Stores participating include West End Beverage and Redemption, East State Wine and Liquor, Ried’s Food Barn, On the Side Liquor, Dewey’s Park and Shop all of Olean, Portville Redemption, Park and Shop of Portville, Lil’s Deli of Machias, Rich’s and Firehouse Fine Wines of Franklinville, West End Wine, Central Beer and Redemption, all of Salamanca, Clark’s Market and Deli of Great Valley, Countryside Wine and Spirits and Liquor of Randolph, Cold Spring Deli, E-Ville Spirits and Liquors and Wines, South Dayton Supermarket, and Crosby’s of Hinsdale. We thank all these businesses for their participation in this project in this joint effort to keep our communities safe.