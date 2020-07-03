Olean Police
- Wednesday, 4:15 p.m., Theron P. Wagner, 28, of 305 N. 15th St. Apt. 5, Olean, was ticketed for a dog running at large.
- Wednesday, 4:05 p.m., No injuries were reported in a two-vehicle acc
- ident on West State Street near 24th Street. Two teenagers, one from Wellsville and the other from Allegany, were the drivers. The Allegany teen was ticketed for following too closely.
- Wednesday, 5:21 p.m., No injuries were reported in a two-vehicle accident on the 200 block of North Union Street. The drivers were identified as Mary A. Kahm, 70, of Olean, and Donald R. Manning, 83, of Olean. Manning was ticketed for following too closely.
New York State Police
ANGELICA — One injury was reported in a one-vehicle accident at 8:25 p.m. June 24 on South Street at Park Circle. The driver was identified as Joseph D. Demick, 26, of Angelica. No charges were reported.