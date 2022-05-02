BRADFORD, Pa. — Sunday night’s graduation ceremony at the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford not only marked the culmination of four years of hard work by the graduating student’s of the 2022 class, it was a celebration of inclusivity, creativity and honors.
The commencement began with students walking in pairs, wearing their caps and gowns, down the aisles of the KOA Arena in the Richard E. and Ruth McDowell Sport & Fitness Center. Many students showed their creativity in decorating the tops of their graduation caps with inspirational messages, flags representing their cultural heritage and abstract designs.
The national anthem was sung in unison, the introduction given by the director of the Energy Institute, Dr. Matthew Kropf, and then Interim President Rick Esch took the stage to give out two awards.
The first, the 2022 Alumni Award of Distinction, was awarded to the university’s former director of facilities management Rhett Kennedy, who spent “almost his entire career at his alma mater, giving exemplary service to both the university and the surrounding community,” Esch said.
The second award, the 2022 UPB Presidential Medal of Distinction, was awarded, in a unique turn of events, to this year’s commencement speaker former University President, Dr. Livingston Alexander.
“For me, it’s the honor of a lifetime, to be added to the distinguished group of previous recipients of the award — men and women whose love and dedication for this campus is immeasurable,” said Alexander upon receipt of the medal, who then gave his commencement speech for the evening.
“I’ve always regarded myself as a direct beneficiary of Dr. Martin Luther King’s legacy,” Alexander said. “So, in asking me to be this year’s commencement speaker, you’re providing me the opportunity to bear witness to his legacy.”
He continued, “Part of my inheritance from the King legacy is a deep and abiding commitment to advance his dream of equal justice and opportunity for all member of our society, regardless of race, gender, religion or sexual orientation. I feel obligated to reflect that commitment in my remarks to the graduates today.”
Alexander congratulated not only the students of the graduating class but their families and the Pitt-Bradford faculty as well for, as Alexander said, it was their day to celebrate as well. The theme of the entirety of Alexander’s remaining speech centered on reconciliation and healing the “polarizing divisions” currently plaguing the United States.
He noted the damaging effects the pandemic wrought on the student’s social experience on campus, at least for three of their semesters — which were held virtually.
“I thought about the consequences of not engaging socially with other students for an extended period, especially students who don’t look like you or who may reflect different lifestyles, students you perhaps never in your life had a chance to get to know,” Alexander said.
He went on to express his deepest regard in the faith he had in the faculty to adequately educate the students in their fields of study, stating he was “not overly concerned about your [the students’] level of academic preparation. What I do have concern about is the quality of your social engagement during your collegiate experience — your ability to get to know, understand and empathize with fellow students, especially those different from you.”
He said in a society “plagued with racial clashes, political clashes and cultural and social clashes, it seems to me a graduate entering such a polarized society needs to have some understanding of the thoughts, feelings and experience of people who are different.”
Pulling from his 41 year’s of collegiate experience and countless conversations with earlier college graduates who didn’t have to face the challenges of a COVID-disrupted college experience, Alexander composed two farewell statements.
The first farewell statement he delivered was meant to represent the sentiments of graduating students of color and the second represented the possible farewell sentiments felt by graduating white students.
Alexander stated that his hope was that these two farewell statements would serve, “even in some small way,” as a message portraying what fellow graduates potentially lost out from learning about one another due to COVID’s prevention of social engagement.
Alexander closed his commencement speech with two most important lessons Alexander learned in his lifetime, the second being: “After every storm, after every hardship, disappointment, frustration, even after every failure, there’s always a silver lining. There’s always sunshine. Always a better day. Someone shows up to lend a hand or offer advice.
“Of course, more often than not, you will discover the inspiration and resolve inside yourself to create your own silver linings. That’s the way of the universe. Silver linings are the benefits of nature — all you have to be is vigilant,” Alexander concluded.
Alexander received a long, standing ovation after his commencement speech, the clapping from which echoed through the halls of the fitness center. Then the attending students’ diplomas were handed to each graduating student individually by Interim vice President and Dean of Academic Affairs Dr. David Fitz.
A virtual recording of the ceremony can be viewed at www.upb.pitt.edu/academics/commencement.