AUSTIN, Pa. — As the Weezer song title states, “Waiting on You,” to get to the Austin Dam Show.
Tribute bands The Lizards, The Four Horsemen and Doubtfull, are the headliners of this year’s three-day music festival.
Phish fans heading out for Thursday have already posted about the news from Rich Hadfield, festival organizer, “There’s no hard stop for The Lizards at The 2023 Austin Dam Show and we’ve been informed that once they start, they have trouble stopping.”
The Thursday evening lineup includes: Jonathan Meade (Jukebox) from 4:30 to 5:30; Miss Cantaloupe (Fleetwood Mac), 6 to 7; JukeHouse Bombers (CCR) 7:30 to 8:45; and The Lizards (Phish) begins at 9:15.
Bradford’s own Marshmellow Overcoat plays from 2:45 to 3:45 p.m. Saturday with a tribute to Weezer.
Now in its 21st year, the high-energy eclectic show travels across the rock and roll universe and includes 20 bands across three days outside of the small town of Austin. Passes are available at the gate, cash only.
Friday’s lineup begins with Braden McDannell and '70s Folk from noon to 1 p.m. Food vendors have excellent breakfast/brunch available for the early-risers.
Cold Chocolate (The Wood Brothers) takes off from 1:15 to 2:15 with Seldom Said No (Classic Rock Grass) on their heels at 2:45 p.m. As they move out, Proper Shapes (Elton John) moves in at 4:15 p.m. Members of Us & Them, a band of high school and college students who wowed last year’s crowd, listed as Diver Down for this year’s show, will pay tribute to Van Halen from 5:45 to 6:45 Friday night and Yinz n’ Roses (Guns n’ Roses) takes the stage at 7:15 p.m.
Friday’s headliner The Four Horsemen will take on Metallica from 9 to 10:30, and as if that’s not a day’s worth of entertainment, High Pines (Talking Heads) will lead the afterparty starting at 11 p.m.
The fun starts all over Saturday with Nick LeDuc (The Grateful Dead) from 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. followed by The Clark McLane Band paying tribute to Ween at 1:15. Marshmellow Overcoat takes on Weezer before Two Dollar Horse (Queens of the Stone Age) from 4:15 to 5:15. The Clerks playing 90s jukebox hits from 5:45 to 6:45 are followed by Ear Bleeding Country (Bad Religion) from 7:15 to 8:15 p.m.
Saturday’s headliner, Doubtfull, performing No Doubt, comes up at 8:45 p.m. They are scheduled until 10:30, while The Woodshed Prophets (CSNY) parties with the late night crowd starting around 11 p.m.
The number one rule: Stay off the dam. Other than that, come out and have a good time. Folks can enjoy camping, hiking, swimming, fishing and many other activities while at the show. And, with three days of music, food and beverages are a must. There are three food vendors on-site and Bullfrog Brewery from Williamsport will return with a mix of its craft beers (including the Dam Beer) as well as a selection of wines and canned cocktails.
For more information, contact organizers by email at austindamshow@gmail.com or text or call (814) 647-1147.