LITTLE VALLEY — A Perrysburg man has pleaded not guilty in Cattaraugus County Court to an indictment that charges him with first-degree attempted murder, a class A felony, for shooting at state police outside his home this summer.
Michael D. Buthy, 42, of Perrysburg also pleaded not guilty before County Court Judge Ronald D. Ploetz to charges of first-degree reckless endangerment, a class D felony, and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon stemming from the July 1 incident.
District Attorney Lori Pettit Rieman said Buthy intended to cause the death of a police officer, who at the time was engaged in the course of performing his official duties.
“The defendant knew or reasonably should have known the intended victim was a police officer,” Rieman said in a statement issued Friday.
Ploetz adjourned the case for motions.
State police had respondent to a call at the Bothy residence where he allegedly fired at officers.
According to police reports at the time, troopers based out of the Collins barracks as well as deputies out of the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported mental health call on Town Line Road in the town of Perrysburg at 11:48 a.m. July 1. Buthy allegedly discharged multiple rounds from a long gun, including at responding officers. One of the troopers reportedly returned fire with a division-issued patrol rifle.
No one was struck in the exchange of gun fire.
Deputies from Erie and Chautauqua counties also responded to the scene, as did personnel from the Perrysburg Volunteer Fire Department, Dayton Volunteer Fire Department, South Dayton Volunteer Fire Department, Gowanda Volunteer Fire Department and the Cattaraugus District Attorney’s Office Buthy was taken into custody at 11:10 p.m. at the residence and remanded to Cattaraugus County Jail, where he was held without bail.
In other Sept. 11 County Court action reported Friday, a Salamanca man was sentenced in to a one-year conditional discharge for attempted drug possession.
Dalton Norris, 30, of Salamanca was sentenced by Ploetz for his conviction of attempted fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Rieman said the incident occurred on June 15, 2020 in the town of Salamanca when Norris knowingly and unlawfully possessed a controlled substance, methamphetamine, with the intent to sell it.
Also sentenced Sept. 11, was Cody Wyatt, 33, of Ellicottville.
Ploetz sentenced Wyatt to a one-year conditional discharge for his conviction of fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property.
The incident occurred on Oct. 13, 2022 in the town of Ellicottville when Wyatt knowingly possessed stolen property, with intent to benefit himself or a person other than the owner.
Ploetz also accepted a guilty pleas from Joseph Harvey, 50, of East Otto, who waived prosecution by indictment and pleaded guilty by Superior Court Information to one count of third-degree rape. The incident occurred Jan. 8, in the town of East Otto, when the defendant engaged in sexual intercourse with a person less than 17 years old. Sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 18.