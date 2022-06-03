BRADFORD, Pa. — Oswayo Valley School District is seeking a new superintendent, while the former district leader has waived a McKean County Court hearing relating to criminal charges from an alleged DUI crash in April.
Jed T. Hamberger, 36, of Bradford, is charged with fleeing or attempting to elude an officer, a third-degree felony; DUI, reckless driving and other traffic summary offenses. He waived a preliminary hearing Wednesday before District Judge Rich Luther.
He is represented by attorney Grant Travis from Edinboro.
Hamberger had been on administrative leave from the Potter County school district while the criminal case is proceeding. However, on the district’s website, the position of superintendent is advertised as vacant, with applications due by June 17.
“Candidates should have at least three years of central office experience, demonstrate: superior communication skills; strong leadership that is able to build positive relations with staff, students, and community; knowledgeable of educational trends, research, integration of technology and innovative practices to improve student achievement,” reads the posting.
A message left with the district seeking comment was not immediately returned. Attempts to reach Hamberger for comment have been unsuccessful.
According to court documents, Hamberger had a “high level of intoxication” and was uncooperative at the time of his arrest. He could not understand directions for a field sobriety test, refused further testing and said he wanted to speak to an attorney.
The criminal complaint stated “Hamberger asked multiple times (for the officers) to drop the charges and to not make this public knowledge.” The officers said no. While an officer was taking Hamberger home following arraignment, Hamberger asked if the charges would be dropped or “am I going to have to call the county commissioners to influence the judge to have these charges taken care of,” the affidavit stated.
He also commented regarding the charges that, “this is on the down low and I’ll be running Bradford schools in no time.”
According to Foster Township police, an officer was on patrol at approximately 10:20 p.m. April 15 on South Kendall Avenue in Bradford when a vehicle traveling in the opposite lane nearly struck the officer’s vehicle head-on.
“The officer was able to make an evasive movement to avoid colliding with the suspect’s vehicle,” police stated. In the affidavit, the officer said that if he hadn’t had proper training in evasive maneuvers in the police academy, he might not have been able to avoid being struck by Hamberger’s vehicle.
That night, the officer made a U-turn and activated his emergency lights.
“At that point, the same vehicle sped up and failed to come to a yield for the officer’s emergency lights,” police stated. “The suspect vehicle was pursued into the city of Bradford.”
Shortly after entering the city limits, the suspect’s vehicle left the roadway, struck a telephone pole and a large pile of rocks in front of a residence on South Kendall, where the vehicle came to rest.
Hamberger remains free on $5,000 unsecured bail.