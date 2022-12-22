OLEAN — A holiday tradition is making a grand return tonight.
Santa on the Rooftop, a staple of area holiday celebrations featuring the jolly old elf, will return from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday at 660 Main St. The date was changed as inclement weather is expected on the originally planned date of Friday.
The event will be hosted by Dr. Steve Pancio, the grandson of original Santa on the Rooftop host George Pancio.
“Starting at 6:30 p.m. there will be an interactive show where Santa will greet children and share his wisdom,” Steve Pancio announced on Facebook. “Rudolph might also make a special appearance. Families are free to come and go as they please throughout the evening. There will be hot cocoa available to keep you warm.”
The event will also collect nonperishable food donations for the Olean Food Pantry.
The event has already drawn considerable interest from local social media groups, with more than 100 people reporting they are going to the event and another 400 are interested as of Monday evening.
George Pancio, a retired Olean school district administrator, began the tradition while serving as one of the most popular Santa portrayals in the world. He stood in for Santa for the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade for 11 years, as well as portraying Santa locally and nationally.
Pancio and his wife Marcia played Mr. and Mrs. Claus on the roof of their Main Street home from the 1970s until 1995. He also served as Santa for the Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce Santa Claus Lane parade for decades.
In 1971, he met Virginia O’Hanlon Douglas, the original “Virginia” who wrote the famous letter to The Sun of New York in 1897. In a September editorial, the editor of that paper penned the “Yes, Virginia, There is a Santa Claus” editorial which is reprinted annually around the world.