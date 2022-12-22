Santa on the Rooftop

Santa Claus appears on the roof of the Pancio house on Main Street during a previous Santa on the Rooftop event.

 Photo provided

OLEAN — A holiday tradition is making a grand return tonight.

Santa on the Rooftop, a staple of area holiday celebrations featuring the jolly old elf, will return from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday at 660 Main St. The date was changed as inclement weather is expected on the originally planned date of Friday.

