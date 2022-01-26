OLEAN — Two weeks after his passing, health and physical education teacher Ronald Shoup was honored Tuesday evening by Olean City School District staff and the board of education members.
Shoup, of Duke Center, Pa., passed away Jan. 10 at Buffalo General Hospital. He was 63.
Shoup was employed in the Olean district for 42 years. In addition to his teaching duties, he was involved with several extracurricular activities, including the DARE program, Reality Check, coaching football and wrestling and fundraising. Over the years, he helped raise money for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.
Angie Marconi, vice president of the Olean Teachers Association, said Shoup was a world changer, had a huge personality and was one of the most dedicated and loyal teachers and colleagues.
“I’m one of the thousands of students who had Mr. Shoup as their health teacher,” she recalled. “I would substitute for Ron when I was a substitute teacher for the district and I worked with him for the last 11 years.”
Marconi said they were classroom neighbors and she already misses hearing his lectures. When the district switched to remote learning in 2020, Shoup would attend any professional development session he could, reached out to his colleagues for help and adapted so well that he was soon helping others with the new digital workspace the teachers were in.
“His passing has left a huge hole in the lives of many who knew him and had the privilege of learning and working with him,” she said. “Ron was our senior-most colleague, respected by his students and peers.”
As the only health teacher in the middle school and now intermediate middle school, Shoup taught every student who went through the district for nearly the past half-century, Marconi said. She said he had high expectations for students and knew how important the ever-evolving curriculum was for them.
“It could be rigorous and difficult for some, but that was balanced by his sense of humor and personable nature,” she said. “He made students feel accepted and valued. If a student showed any interest in something, he would go out of his way to find out more about the topic.”
Marconi said Shoup was a master at building student relationships and connecting and engaging his classes — even bringing in body parts of deer such as eyes and hearts to show students, “something they all remember to this day.” She said it takes a special talent to teach and connect with middle schools students, and Shoup not only did it well but made it look easy.
“Ron was a man who was happy to help. He was generous with his time and resources, making him a great example not only for his students but his colleagues,” she said. “He volunteered to do any duty whether it was before or after school.”
In addition to his coaching and health program leadership, Marconi said Shoup would chaperone nearly every middle school dance and offered to bring his own coolers and ice for the beverages. He also was generous in ways many didn’t know, she said, such as when a local family was struggling financially early in the pandemic when the school went remote.
“When the family was struggling to decide between paying the internet bill or buying groceries, Ron reached out to the family and helped them so they didn’t have to make that difficult choice,” she said. “Ron’s career is full of moments like this, but he was humble and most people aren’t aware of the extent that he helped his students and families.”
Shoup is an irreplaceable member of the community, Marconi said, noting she already misses him calling her “kiddo” as he did with a lot of the staff members. She said he is loved and greatly missed and the school continues to put his family in their thoughts and prayers.
Board member Paul Hessney said his four children had Shoup as a teacher and one of his grandchildren who lives in the district recently had him for health class.
“He has a legacy like no one else in this district,” Hessney added.
Rachael Schreiber, Olean Teachers Association president, said it has been a sad and difficult couple of weeks in the district, particularly for those who worked with Shoup and knew him the best.
“It’s also hard on his students, especially his current students,” she said. “It’s an awkward age and an awkward event to deal with.”
Schreiber said they also give credit to everyone at the middle school from Principal Gerald Trietley to the custodial staff for coming together and supporting one another to help students and staff through this difficult time as well as reaching out to his family.
“We don’t like that Ron has passed, but it’s nice to see our community pulling together and supporting one another,” she said. “He’s not forgotten. He really is irreplaceable. He’s left a huge hole, and we want to honor his dedication tonight.”