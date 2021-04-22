OLEAN — After seven months of remote learning, Zoom meetings and canceled events, students and staff in the Olean City School District are expressing their concerns with the coronavirus pandemic’s effect on the current school year.
During the Board of Education meeting Tuesday, senior Brynn Ackerman addressed the board to share the Class of 2021’s disappointment with how the district has not celebrated their senior year.
Ackerman said, although her class understands the seriousness of the pandemic, it is disheartening to see other area districts honoring their senior classes with special events and recognitions while Olean has yet to organize anything. She said seniors want to start a discussion with the district to salvage part of their year to plan some events or recognitions.
“It’s pretty hurtful and disappointing that the class of ‘21 has received nothing this whole year, and last year at this time the class of 2020 was already getting recognition and support,” Ackerman said during the meeting on Zoom. “I know there’s only two months left, but it’s better than nothing. The seniors feel pretty lost at this point that we’ve gotten nothing at all.”
Board president Mary Hirsch-Schena said she appreciated Ackerman coming to the board with those concerns and that the board will see what can be done.
“We’re sorry that this has been a tough year for you guys,” she said. “We definitely want to make the last couple months of your senior year as memorable as possible.”
Art teacher Daniel Brown, speaking on behalf of the Olean Teachers Association, said the arts departments have also been struggling during the pandemic. He said many band and chorus classes have been held, for the most part, virtually. There have been some small numbers during the hybrid schedule, but about a third of kids have left the programs.
“The one thing I took away from meeting with the music department is the loss, the loss of the opportunity to sing with their friends, to play instruments with their friends,” he said.
In the visual arts department, Brown said it has been a challenge for teachers with so many students learning virtually, but the staff has reached out to provide as good an experience as they can. He said they are hoping to have a virtual art exhibit through the district website.
Brown said the district has been contradictory in some of its policies compared to its mission statement and guiding principles, due in part to the state’s instructions. He expressed concern about the percentage of students not taking advantage of the virtual and hybrid opportunities.
“I’m concerned that through stimulus grading, or practices like that, that we’re going to be having a group of kids graduating or going through Olean who may not be as productive or as well-versed and have good soft-skills,” he said. “We need to think about that as we implement policy, as we move forward, what’s going to be best served for our community.”
Hirsch-Schena said anything the district can learn from the past year will be more beneficial in the future, but they know the staff’s dedication to the students. Although some students have enjoyed the virtual art and music classes, she said it is important for many to have them in person and they’re hopeful that will be the case in September.
Rick Moore, district superintendent, said although it cannot control the pandemic, the board has been supportive of music and the arts in recent years, including hiring four new teachers two years ago. He said the district is also hoping to bring another technology teacher on board.
“I understand everybody is suffering, but at the same time I want to make sure people are recognized,” he said. “This board of education has done a phenomenal job with making sure that our kids get the arts and also the music and the technology they need.”
