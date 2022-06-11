OLEAN — The Olean City School District was awarded a Farm to School Grant that will provide resources for the district to subcontract with Cornell Cooperative Extension of Cattaraugus County.
The district plans to employ Michael Nelson as full-time Farm to School educator to help implement the grant awarded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Nelson has a bachelor's degree in journalism and minor in environmental studies. Her interest in nutrition advocacy and policy led her to pursue a master’s degree in Applied Nutrition at Canisius College, which she will complete later this year. Nelson is also a National Academy of Sports Medicine (NASM) certified personal trainer.
“My educational choices reflect my beliefs about wellness,” Nelson said. “There are many components of wellness, and the health of each component depends on the health of the others.”
The number of Farm to School programs in the United States continues to grow. According to the 2018-19 Farm to School Census, 65.4% of school food authorities participate in Farm to School programs.
One of Nelson’s primary career goals is to help others find peace with food by encouraging meaningful connections to food through nutrition education and advocacy, which is inherent to the Farm to School mission.
“I simply love food,” Nelson said. “Growing food, making food, eating food. I believe all foods fit within a healthy diet.”
Farm to School programs bring local food to the lunchroom, provide curriculums about agriculture and food systems, implement and sustain school gardens and organize farm field trips. New York state encourages Farm to School programs by increasing meal reimbursement from 6 cents to 25 cents per lunch if 30% of food is grown and produced in state.
These programs stand to benefit farmers by providing new market opportunities. Cornell University released a study in 2016 which found that adding one local fruit and vegetable per week in school lunches can increase revenue by $9.2 million for state vegetable growers and $5.3 million for fruit growers.
“We’re excited to host a program that promotes the health of our school community and is beneficial to our local producers too,” said Dr. Karen Geelan, interim superintendent.
For more information regarding the Farm to School program, email Michael Nelson at mnelson@oleanschools.org.