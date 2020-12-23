OLEAN — Children from the Olean City School District were recently treated to drive-through visits with Santa and were provided treats, as well, outside of the Washington West and East View elementary campuses.
That activity and other updates were provided by administrators with the school district, which will be closed for the holidays beginning today.
Superintendent Rick Moore, said the school district, which has been providing remote learning to students due to concerns with Covid-19, is uncertain if in-person or hybrid learning will resume following the holidays.
“I worry for what it’s going to be like (with possible Covid spread) right after Christmas,” Moore shared. “The one thing about remote is that it’s not 100 percent perfect, but we have 100 percent of our kids connected. We’re fortunate in the city of Olean that we can get the internet to everybody.”
He said the younger children who have needed care during the day have been able to attend the Olean YMCA Learning Lab and Child Care Program daily, thanks, in part, to community support through funding.
“They’ve done a great job for everybody,” Moore said of the Y.
He noted that during the pause with in-person sessions, staff have cleaned and painted inside school buildings. In addition, the school district has provided delivery of meals to students, as well as at the school, upon request. Meals also have been sent to students who requested them for the holiday break.
“We packed up a huge amount of meals for over the break, so everybody will have food,,” he added, noting the meals have been delivered by staff members.
As for other connections to students, the recent drive-through Santa events were well received, said Washington West Elementary Principal Lauren Stuff. She said Santa sat in the back of a truck in the bus loop of Washington West late last week. Approximately 200 students and their families drove up in vehicles and received treats from Santa’s helpers at various stops. In addition, East View Elementary also had Santa standing in the bus loop area to greet students with his helpers.
“Traditionally, we have an in-person Santa event and we called it “Cookies with Santa,” Stuff recalled. “They’d sit on Santa’s lap, and also do a craft. Obviously, we had to shift gears this year to keep some sort of tradition alive for the kiddos.”