ALLEGANY — The Olean Rotary Club will be hosting its annual Veterans Recognition Pasta Dinner from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Nov. 15 at the Allegany American Legion Charles Harbel Post 892, 4350 Route 417.

Tickets for the takeout-only dinners will be sold at the door, and available presale from any local Rotarian. Adults are $12; children under 12 or senior over 65 are $10; with family tickets available for $35. Veterans will be provided a free dinner and may stay at the Legion if they choose.

 

