ALLEGANY — The Olean Rotary Club will be hosting its annual Veterans Recognition Pasta Dinner from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Nov. 15 at the Allegany American Legion Charles Harbel Post 892, 4350 Route 417.
Tickets for the takeout-only dinners will be sold at the door, and available presale from any local Rotarian. Adults are $12; children under 12 or senior over 65 are $10; with family tickets available for $35. Veterans will be provided a free dinner and may stay at the Legion if they choose.
Guests will have a choice between homemade tomato sauce with fresh garlic and herbs, or alfredo cheese sauce. All dinners will include homemade meatballs, salad, bread made by Luigi’s Pane & Pasta, and dessert made by Rotarian and others.
Proceeds will go to benefit the greater Olean area through community service projects and other charitable endeavors sponsored by the Olean Rotary Club.
“We were hoping that area businesses could assist us by being a Community or Elite Sponsor of this year’s Veterans Day Pasta Dinner,” said Paula Bernstein, Olean Rotary Club president. “For a $125 sponsorship or greater, you will receive 10 tickets to the event and your business will be mentioned in event marketing materials, including social media.”
Bernstein said having local businesses support the organization and its projects is part of what sets this community apart.
“This is a wonderful place to live and work,” she said. “Please support us so we can continue to give back to our community and help deserving community members. Thank you to those who have supported us already.”
Bernstein recognizes and thanks the following for donations to the dinner: Casey Halwig & Hartle Funeral Home for the advertising materials; Miller’s Farm Market for donating all the vegetables for the dinner; Jim’s Park & Shop for donating for the dinner; Bartlett Country Club for donating the alfredo sauces for the dinner and preparing all the pasta; Luigi’s Pane & Pasta for donating all the bread for the dinner; and all the community members for donating desserts for the dinner. Other “Elite Sponsors” include Pasta Sauce Sponsor, MJ Painting Construction; Salad and Bread Sponsor, Iroquois Group; Dessert Sponsors: Crandall’s Memorials, and Denise and Bernie Schneider with Family Dental Wellness. “Community Sponsors” include Hunter’s Agency; Kel Kur Electrical and thanks for donating their tickets to the Genesis House; VanSkiver’s Heating and AC; Black, Lyle, & Habberfield LLP; Hedley Brook Agency Inc.; Howard Hanna Professionals; Premo Limousine Service of WNY; Cutco; Pleasant Valley Greenhouse; Paul Petruzzi Creekside Properties LLC; Community Bank; Guenther Funeral Home, Inc; Scott Rotary Seals; Bamboo Strategy Group; Mallery’s Auto Body; and Napolean Engineering Services. Thank you, Terrance Grant & Co., for their donation too.
Rotary Club members have been a part of the fabric of the Olean area community since 1928. Rotary’s current members patronize virtually all Olean-area businesses and have donated literally hundreds of thousands of dollars over the years to many Olean-area causes and organizations. For example, Olean Rotary has given mini-grants to many area teachers, provided thousands of dictionaries to area third graders, helped construct a high tunnel garden at the Olean Food Pantry through a Rotary grant, helped pay for new steps at the Olean Theater Workshop on Washington Street, contributed to the COVID-19 relief fund through the Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation and many other worthy endeavors.
The Olean Rotary Club meets at 12:10 p.m. Tuesdays at the Bartlett Country Club. For more information, email paulafidurko@hotmail.com. Anyone who would like to donate to the Olean Rotary Club Community Improvement Fund with the Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation can visit cattfoundation.fcsuite.com/erp/donate/create?funit_id=1196. For more information about the Olean Rotary Club, visit www.facebook.com/OleanRotaryClub.