OLEAN — Will Eisner is often credited with creating the term “graphic novel” in relation to his 1978 book, “A Contract with God.”
However, the oldest known use of the format was the comic book entitled “The Adventures of Obadiah Oldbuck,” published in the United States in 1842. It told the story of an ill-fated hero through labeled pictures. The first published comic strip-style book, “The Yellow Kid,” was produced by Richard Outcault in 1897.
Throughout the early 20th century, American authors frequently used the picture-based format, some with words and some without. “He Done Her Wrong” by Milt Gross was a wordless comic book published in hardcover, whereas “Life? or Theater?,” by Charlotte Salomon, combined images, narrative, and captions.
The classic American comic book took shape in the 1930s through the introduction of Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, and Captain America, as well as many other characters. Comic books provided cheap and exciting entertainment to uplift the country throughout the Great Depression and World War II.
After WWII, comic book sales continued to increase. However, in the mid-1950s, the form was put under intense scrutiny by the U.S. Senate. Fredric Wertham had written a book called “Seduction of the Innocent” in 1954, which warned the public that comic books were a negative form of literature and caused “juvenile delinquency.” Thus, the Comics Code Authority was formed to regulate comic books.
The CCA prohibited depictions of gore, sexuality, and excessive violence, and mandated that good must always win over evil. In response, many comic publishing agencies dropped their comics.
In the late 1960s, Underground Comix began publishing comics which disregarded the Comics Code. This led to an immediate resurgence of the medium, with stories depicting sex, race, war, and drugs. The comics we know best today came out of this resurgence, including Maus, Watchmen, and The Dark Knight Returns, all published in the 1980s.
Manga was introduced to the U.S. in the 1970s but did not grow in popularity until the 1990s. Manga is the Japanese version of the serialized comic book, with a different storytelling technique and subject matter, with each book targeting a specific demographic. It comes from the Japanese words for “whimsical” and “pictures.”
“Sailor Moon,” “Ghost in the Shell,” and “Dragon Ball” are all examples of popular manga in America. The overarching themes tend to focus on the concerns of young adult readers.
In recent years, many popular print novels have been published as graphic novels. “The Handmaid’s Tale,” “Speak,” and “The Graveyard Book” all have graphic novel versions that are used to ease potentially reluctant readers into the subject matter and also add a visual element to the text-based genre. Non-fiction stories can be told through this medium as well, like George Takei’s graphic novel “They Called Us Enemy,” which details his experience in an internment camp for Japanese-Americans during WWII. The visual element of this form helps add depth to any story.
Some people are under the impression that a graphic novel/comic book/manga doesn’t stand up as a book or doesn’t have any reading value. However, the opposite is true. Graphic novels cover every conceivable genre, including fiction, biography, history, crime, romance, fantasy, politics, and much more. Anything that can be learned from a traditional book can also be learned from a graphic novel.
The Comic Book Legal Defense Fund has created a resource for teaching your children to love reading through graphic novels and comic books. They also have a list of graphic novels to use for educational purposes, such as “American Born Chinese,” “March,” and “As the Crow Flies.” Check out their resources at cbldf.org.
The Olean Public Library has graphic novel collections for children, teens and adults. We hope you’ll stop in and check some out.