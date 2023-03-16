"The Adventures of Obadiah Oldbuck"

“The Adventures of Obadiah Oldbuck” is the first known example of a comic book or graphic novel.

OLEAN — Will Eisner is often credited with creating the term “graphic novel” in relation to his 1978 book, “A Contract with God.”

However, the oldest known use of the format was the comic book entitled “The Adventures of Obadiah Oldbuck,” published in the United States in 1842. It told the story of an ill-fated hero through labeled pictures. The first published comic strip-style book, “The Yellow Kid,” was produced by Richard Outcault in 1897.

