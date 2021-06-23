OLEAN — The Olean Public Library will open its summer reading program with a summer carnival and 150th birthday party Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Celebrate the library’s sesquicentennial anniversary and join the library staff for games, prizes, refreshments, a visit with Olean police officers and a magic show by Kathleen and Dave Jeffers.
Events taking place outside will not require a mask.
Children must be masked inside, according to state guidelines.
Admission is free.
Registration for the summer reading program begins Monday, June 28. Patrons can register in person during regular library hours, by phone or on the library’s website, www.oleanlibrary.org.
For more information, call the library’s children’s department at 372-0200 ext. 2023.