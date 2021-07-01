LITTLE VALLEY — An Olean man was sentenced Monday in Cattaraugus County Court to six years in state prison in connection to drug charges.
Granthom Taylor, 39, was sentenced by County Court Judge Ronald Ploetz to six years in prison — four years as a predicate felony offender and two for two counts of fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. The case stemmed from an Aug. 21 incident in Olean.
Other sentences handed down Monday include:
- Fredrick E. Fuller, 58, of Olean, was sentenced to one year in the Cattaraugus County Jail, to be served concurrent for his convictions to second-degree criminal trespass, a class A misdemeanor, and petit larceny, also a class A misdemeanor. The incident occurred Aug. 8 in Olean, when the defendant stole property.
- Scott Davenport, 40, of Delevan, received probation, an ignition interlock and 240 hours of community service for his convictions of driving while intoxicated, a class E felony, and first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, a class E felony, stemming from an Aug. 23 arrest in the town of Yorkshire.
- Jordan M. Washburn, 30, of Olean, pleaded guilty to third-degree assault stemming from an incident Dec. 24, 2017, in Olean. Sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 24.
- Jullaina M. Austin, 40, of Olean, pleaded guilty to third-degree assault, a class A misdemeanor, stemming from an April 19 incident in Olean. Sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 7.
- Ryan S. Bartlett, 39, of Olean, pleaded guilty to failure to register with New York State Sex Offender Registry, a class E felony. The incident occurred in January in Cattaraugus County, when the defendant, a registered sex offender, knowing of his requirement to do so, failed to notify state Sex Offender Registry of his new address. Sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 30.
Ploetz also arraigned four individuals recently indicted by a county grand jury.
- Shawn M. Siago, 50, of Olean pleaded not guilty to an indictment that charges him with third-degree criminal mischief, a class E felony, and fourth-degree criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor. The incident occurred July 25-26, 2020, in the city of Olean, when the defendant allegedly damaged the property of another person. The case was adjourned for motions.
- Timothy J. Lamberson, 45, of Salamanca, pleaded not guilty to aggravated driving while intoxicated, driving while intoxicated, driving on the shoulder, moving from lane unsafely and driving left of pavement markings. The incident occurred on Jan. 17 in the city of Salamanca, when the defendant allegedly drove in an intoxicated condition with a blood-alcohol content of 0.26%. The case was adjourned for motions.
- Beau John, 33, of Gowanda, pleaded not guilty to an indictment that charges him with driving while intoxicated, first-degree unlicensed operation, ignition interlock violation, a parking violation, unsafe turn, breath test refusal and failure to keep right. The incident occurred April 13 in the city of Salamanca, when the defendant allegedly operated a motor vehicle on a public roadway in an intoxicated condition. The case has been adjourned for motions.
- Casey A. Saeger, 33, of Gerry, pleaded not guilty to an indictment that charges him with second-degree burglary, a class D felony, and endangering the welfare of a child, a class A misdemeanor. The alleged incident occurred July 11, 2020, in the village of South Dayton, when the defendant knowingly entered or remained unlawfully in a dwelling with the intent to commit a crime. The case has been adjourned for motions.