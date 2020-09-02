OLEAN — Alayna Rhodes dreams of one day becoming a beautician in the Olean area and eventually working in Korea.
Before she can pursue those dreams, however, Alayna, 19, will need a kidney transplant to help her regain her health and future.
A senior at Olean High School, Alayna is at the end stage of kidney disease/failure with a total of 7% function remaining for both kidneys. Her mother, Angela Natik, said the family’s hope is that someone in the community, or region, will selflessly donate one of their kidneys for her child.
Natik said her daughter was born with spina bifida, a type of birth defect of the brain, spine or spinal cord. The results are that the spinal column of the fetus doesn’t close completely during the first month of pregnancy. In Alayna’s case, the opening was located lower on the spinal column.
“You can’t tell it to look at her because she has never needed a shunt and walks real well,” Natik said of her daughter. “That’s been a blessing — and a little bit difficult, too, because not a lot of people have taken her illness seriously. Because of that, she has an aide who goes around with her at school.”
Natik said spina bifida has caused related physical challenges for her daughter, such as some short-term memory issues as well as difficulty with math and visual/spatial perception.
Natik, a single parent with five other children, said her daughter is under the care of UPMC Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh and has been catheterized since birth. In elementary school, she developed a bacterial infection in her bladder which led to the scarring of her kidneys and high blood pressure.
“Last fall, she had been at 20% total function of her kidneys, which she had been at since age 12,” Natik recalled. “We were able to keep her at 20% until last fall” when her kidney function dropped to 8% function — and has dropped lower since then.
Unfortunately, Alayna had just turned 18 at the time and didn’t qualify to be placed on the pediatric waiting list for a kidney, which can lead to a shorter waiting time.
“So now she’s in the adult waiting pool and that could be four to five years for a cadaver donor,” Natik explained, noting her daughter is still under the care of the pediatric program. “There are currently over 100,000 people on the waiting list in the U.S. for a kidney … and a living donor would be the best outcome.”
Natik said she has faith in Children’s Hospital, as it developed the immunosuppressant drug Prograf used to treat and suppress organ rejection in children. The hospital also participates in a kidney paired donation program. This kidney exchange program can give the transplant candidate another kidney from a living donor who is a compatible match, while swapping the kidney from the original donor to another patient.
Currently, Alayna is not on kidney dialysis, and doctors are hopeful she can stay off the procedure until a donor is found.
“The (doctor) told me last time that most likely she’s going to have to start (dialysis) in September,” Natik revealed. “But we would like a donor first because the outcome is better.”
In the meantime, Alayna is making plans for returning to school, but is uncertain if it would be interrupted with dialysis or other procedures.
“Her energy level is next to none because of all of this,” Natik continued. “She has high blood pressure because of this and she has a low red blood cell count and her parathyroid (hormone) is affected” which regulates calcium levels in the blood.
As a result, Alayna has had a fracture of one of her bones.
Despite the difficulties, Alayna is looking forward to attending her BOCES cosmetology classes, where she expects to earn hours toward her state license. She is also looking forward to seeing her friends and instructor.
“My long-term goal is to eventually graduate from cosmetology (school) and have my license,” Alayna said. “I want to work around (Olean) to save up enough money to move to South Korea and work in the Korean Pop (K-Pop) industry as a hair stylist or make-up artist.”
Her mother explained that the family had lived and traveled in the past in Asian and African countries. They returned to the Olean area as Natik grew up in Portville and has relatives in the area.
Natik, who is a child development specialist and works privately for families in the area, said her oldest son, Dylan, 21, has been a big help with the younger children during their medical trips to Pittsburgh. Her other children are ages 14, 13, 11 and 9.
She said there are financial challenges with a transplant, given transportation costs to and from Pittsburgh, and the cost for overnight stays. She noted her daughter has Medicare insurance which will cover the cost of the transplant for her and a donor.
“With COVID, the Ronald McDonal House (in Pittsburgh) was packed when I went down a couple of weeks ago and I had to get a hotel room,” she shared. “We tried to make the most of it; Alayna and I went out to eat.”
For those interested in finding out more on kidney donations, visit https://www.kidney.org/ transplantation/livingdonors or send emails to Natik at angela.m.natik@gmail.com.
To register to be a living donor for Rhodes, go to the link Livingdonorreg.upmc.com and note that she is a pediatric patient, along with filling in her name, Alayna Rhodes.
(Contact reporter Kate Day Sager at kates_th@yahoo.com. Follow her on Twitter, @OTHKate)