OLEAN — Dr. Gerald Zupruk, a neurosurgeon, has joined the medical staff at Olean General Hospital’s Foothills Medical Group.
He will offer patients comprehensive evaluation and treatment of spinal conditions including nerve and spinal cord compression, disc herniation, spinal stenosis, carpal tunnel syndrome and ulnar nerve compression.
“We are really excited to expand our services lines to include neurosurgery," said Dr. Jill Owens, chief medical officer of OGH, Bradford Regional Medical Center and Upper Allegheny Health System. "Having a neurosurgeon with Dr. Zupruk’s expertise is an incredible benefit to our health system and our community."
Zupruk previously practiced in the Ithaca area so he is familiar with the region.
"When I heard Olean General was looking for someone with my skills and experience, I thought it would be a good fit," he said. "I hope to save people from traveling by offering services locally."
Zupruk earned a medical degree at SUNY Downstate College of Medicine, completed a surgical internship at Mary Imogene Bassett Hospital/Columbia University, a neurosurgery residency at SUNY Downstate Medical Center/Kings County Hospital and is board certified by the American Board of Neurological Surgery.
He is accepting new patients at 623 Main St. For appointments, call (716) 701-1524.
OGH also recently earned certification as a primary stroke center by the New York State Department of Health and DNV. The OGH Stroke Center is directly linked to Kaleida Health’s Gates Vascular Institute, a comprehensive stroke care center.
Because time is a critical factor in the treatment and recovery of strokes, this relationship allows enhanced consultation and diagnosis for patients at OGH from the region’s leading neurologists and neurosurgeons.
Patients at OGH also have access to the experts at the University of Buffalo Neurosurgery. When necessary, an expeditious transfer to GVI or UBNS can be implemented in a seamless manner.