OLEAN — The calendar may say July, but the staff at Olean General Hospital and Bradford Regional Medical Center are planning for back to school.
As part of the hospitals’ Community Connections Initiative, BRMC and OGH staff will collect donations to help fill 400 backpacks with school supplies for local children in grades K-5 who may be unable to afford them.
In its 11th year, the program will benefit students in Bradford, Smethport and Otto-Eldred, Pa., and Olean, Hinsdale, Friendship, Delevan and Salamanca, N.Y.
Students receiving the backpacks will find items such as pencils, erasers, scissors, paper, crayons, rulers, glue sticks and pencil sharpeners to start the school year.
All items are donated by the hospital’s employees.
The backpack program is part of the hospitals’ Community Connections Initiative, a program where employees volunteer their time to educate the community on a variety of health and wellness issues to promote healthier lifestyles and address community health, safety and social needs in the hospital’s service area.