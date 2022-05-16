OLEAN — Olean General Hospital announces the appointment of Dr. Muzamil Sheikh, a pulmonary and sleep medicine specialist, to Foothills Medical Group.
She will treat a number of diseases and conditions including acute and chronic cough, asthma, COPD, abnormal chest x-rays and CT scans, pneumonia, lung fibrosis, COVID-19, obstructive sleep apnea and insomnia.
“I love what I do. I get to help people breathe better, sleep better and sometimes both,” Sheikh said. “I help with smoking cessation and arranging for home oxygen, too. In my practice, I develop an ongoing partnership in patient care, based on a relationship of trust and compassion.”
Sheikh earned a medical degree at Fatima Jinnah Medical University in Pakistan and completed residencies at St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center, Mt. Sinai School of Medicine/NYU, Lincoln Medical and Mental Health Center and Weill Medical College/Cornell University in the New York City area.
Additionally, she completed a pulmonary medicine fellowship at Seton Hall University and a sleep medicine fellowship at Newark Beth Israel Medical Center. She is certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine (internal medicine, sleep medicine, pulmonary diseases).
“I was lucky enough to find, and was so impressed with the mission of BRMC and OGH,” Sheikh said. “Growing up, we were taught to pay it forward and give back to our community; the hospitals do just that, treat our community patients as a whole with the dignity and comprehensive care they deserve.”
Dr. Jill Owens, interim president of OGH and BRMC, said Sheikh is “extremely skilled” in both pulmonary and sleep medicine and the hospitals were “very fortunate to recruit her as a full-time specialist to our health system. Her expertise in these critical specialties will further enhance the care we provide to our patients.”
Sheikh is accepting new patients at 2666 W. State St., Olean. Appointments can be made by calling (716) 701-1700.