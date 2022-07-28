OLEAN — Olean General Hospital and Bradford Regional Medical Center  announce the appointment of Dr. Joseph Staszel, pain management specialist, to Foothills Medical Group.

He will treat a number of diseases and conditions including neck and back pain, degenerative disc disease, sciatica, chronic pain, arthritis, spasticity, headaches and migraines, abdominal and pelvic pain and cancer pain in collaboration with palliative care and oncology.

