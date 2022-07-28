OLEAN — Olean General Hospital and Bradford Regional Medical Center announce the appointment of Dr. Joseph Staszel, pain management specialist, to Foothills Medical Group.
He will treat a number of diseases and conditions including neck and back pain, degenerative disc disease, sciatica, chronic pain, arthritis, spasticity, headaches and migraines, abdominal and pelvic pain and cancer pain in collaboration with palliative care and oncology.
“I understand that pain is more than just arthritis or more than a herniated disc in someone's spine," Staszel said. "Chronic pain is also about acknowledging someone's suffering, frustration, loss, depression, anxiety and fear. Chronic pain is more than just the primary pain generator that needs treated.
The physician added, "The bio-psycho-social approach is key. I take a multidisciplinary approach to chronic pain treatment including rehabilitation, pain psychology, medication therapy, and interventional pain procedures."
Dr. Jill Owens, interim president of OGH and BRMC, said chronic pain is a serious issue for patients and having a comprehensive pain specialist with Staszel’s expertise, along with his patient-centered and holistic focus to the treatment of pain, "will be immeasurable" to the region.
“Dr. Staszel is a wonderful addition to the vast group of specialists we’ve welcomed to our health system recently," Owens said. "Patients can be assured they will receive top care from our network of primary and specialty care providers who live and work in our communities."
Staszel said he enjoys being active outdoors, spending time with his wife, Alecia, and their golden retriever, Jenson. He also enjoys hiking, biking and all things Pittsburgh.
“The wholesome values, kind people and sense of community made this area feel like home from my first visit," he said. "My wife and I both grew up in a small town in southwestern Pennsylvania and we were attracted to how much Olean and Bradford reminded us of home."
Staszel earned a medical degree at the University of Toledo College of Medicine and Life Sciences, completed a residency and pain medicine fellowship at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center. He is certified by the American Board of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation.
He is currently accepting new patients at 2666 W. State St., Olean, and 116 Interstate Parkway, Bradford. Appointments can be made by calling (716) 701-1707.