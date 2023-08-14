Olean Food Pantry community garden honors Maureen Curry

OLEAN — When Maureen Curry was director of the Olean Food Pantry, she conceived the idea of a community garden that got its start in five plastic kiddie pools filled with soil.
Curry, a former longtime Olean Public Library head librarian, retired in 2016 as head of the food pantry after eight years.
The community gardens, which help provide fresh produce for people coming to the food pantry, have continued to grow. Last year, the gardens supplied nearly 1,700 pounds of 18 different kids of vegetables.
On Monday, Curry’s nieces, Eileen Curry from Charlotte, N.C. and Mary Beth Curry from Raleigh, N.C., drove her to the food pantry on Leo Moss Drive next to Bethany Lutheran Church. They were just going to stop by and see the garden.
DB Busan, food pantry assistant manager and warehouse manager, and other volunteers were waiting for Curry’s visit. A brief ceremony had been planned to unveil a sign naming the community garden after Curry.
Busan said the sign was taking longer than expected to make, but presented Curry with a piece of wood with the same inscription only written in black marker.
The inscription is: “A special, lovely garden honoring a special, lovely person Maureen Curry Aug. 14. 2023.”
Curry’s reaction was one of surprise and delight. She was the honored guest at a 90th birthday party attended by about 50 people at the Basilica of St. Mary of the Angels on Sunday, but the garden visit was a surprise.
“This is one of the most beautiful places I’ve worked,” Curry said of the community garden behind the food bank, but everyone there knew she was talking about the food pantry as well.
“When it first started, we didn’t think this would happen,” Curry said of the success of the food pantry. “People need food. All people working here have the same thing in their heart. It takes a whole group of people to do this. Everyone had a special job to do and they did it.”
Curry said it was her job as a volunteer at Genesis House in Olean that sensitized her to the needs of the poor.
Now, Olean City School District students hold cereal drives, collecting months of cereal for people coming to the food pantry, Busan said. The food pantry gets weekly orders from Feed More WNY and twice a week donations from BJs, as well as other food and monetary donations.
“I came here 16 years ago to answer an ad in the Times Herald looking for an assistant manager,” Busan said. “I came in and met Maureen and never left. If I have a question, I ask myself ‘What would Maureen do?’”
Between 75 and 100 volunteers staff the food pantry, which serves hundreds of area families.
Many of those volunteers plant, care for and harvest more than 15 kinds of from squash to beans to tomatoes.
A small garden area of bright flowers and a black antique metal chair at the entrance to the community gardens will display the sign honoring Curry.
“Look what happens,” Curry said as she walked through the gardens. “It’s so thrilling to see this.”
She added: “What a beautiful surprise, It touched my heart. It’s beautiful,” she said of the garden that bears her name. “It shows growth. I was so impressed by the tomatoes.”
Curry was quick to credit area churches with the establishment and growth of the Olean Food Pantry. “We had a difficult time making people believe that people need food,” she said.
“I never expected to be 90 years old,” Curry said. “If I didn’t have this bum knee, I’d probably be down here pulling weeds.”
Contact reporter Rick Miller at rmiller@oleantimesherald.com