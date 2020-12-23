OLEAN — A pair of small residential fires have city officials urging residents to pay attention this holiday season.
City firefighters responded to a call at 10:16 p.m. Monday at 544 Second Ave. for a report of a structure fire. Firefighters arrived four minutes after the call came in, discovering a fire around the chimney and stove insert which had spread to the mantle.
Using dry chemical fire extinguishers and thermal imaging cameras to tackle the fire, it was determined the fire had not spread, and officials left the scene at about 11:24 p.m. Damage was estimated at around $1,500.
Westons Mills Ambulance provided EMS support, while city police and Code Enforcement also responded.
At 12:42 a.m. Tuesday, firefighters were called to 328 N. First St. for another structure fire.
Arriving about three minutes later, firefighters found the house was fully charged with smoke following a grease fire on the kitchen stove. Fortunately, fire officials said, a resident quickly extinguished the blaze with baking soda and flour to smother the pan and stove.
A resident was treated at Olean General Hospital and released.
Damage was estimated at around $1,500, and firefighters were able to clear the scene by 1:18 p.m.
“Crews were busy overnight with a couple fires that could have been significantly worse if it wasn’t for the quick response of the City of Olean Fire Department and quick thinking by a local resident,” Chief Tim Richardson said.
City firefighters wish to remind residents to have their chimneys inspected and cleaned annually to reduce the risk of chimney fires.
Some tips for fireplaces and fuel-burning stoves from the department include:
- Have systems inspected each year before using them. Have the chimney cleaned to clear creosote -- a compound in smoke that can build up in chimneys and lead to a fire. Use a tempered glass or metal screen over the fireplace opening to keep sparks inside. Never use papers, trash or liquid fuel, burning only approved materials for the type of stove or fireplace.
- Keep children, pets or anything that can burn at least 3 feet away from fireplaces and wood stoves. When you’re finished with your fire, put it out before you leave home or fall asleep. When you clean up, place the ashes inside a metal can with a lid. Store the can outside, away from the home, until the ashes are completely cold.
- Practice extra safety with children. Do not leave them unattended around fire, keep them at least three feet away, store matches and lighters out of sight and reach of children, and never let them play with fire. Supervise closely if roasting marshmallows or hot dogs over coals.
Firefighters also wish to remind residents to not leave the cooking area unattended and to never use water on a grease fire. Fire extinguishers and/or smothering is the best method to extinguish a grease fire.
Some tips from the department include:
- Stay alert, and do not use stoves or stovetops if sleepy or after consuming alcohol. Do not leave the kitchen while frying, grilling, boiling, or broiling. Check simmering, baking and roasting food regularly and use timers.
- Keep cookspaces clear of flammable materials, including oven mitts, wooden utensils, food packaging, towels or curtains.
- If you have a cooking fire, leave immediately, closing the door to help contain the fire. Call 9-1-1.
- If you try to fight the fire, be sure others are getting out and you have a clear way out.
- For an oven fire, turn off the heat and keep the door closed.
- When cooking with oil, keep an eye on the pan. Overheated oil smokes before it ignites, so shut off the heat and carefully remove the pan from the burner if you see smoke or the oil begins to smell burned. Heat the oil slowly to the temperature you need for frying or sautéing. Add food gently to the pot or pan so the oil does not splatter. Always cook with a lid beside your pan. If you have a fire, slide the lid over the pan and turn off the burner. Do not remove the cover because the fire could start again. Let the pan cool for a long time. Never throw water on the fire. If the fire does not go out or you don’t feel comfortable sliding a lid over the pan, get everyone out of your home. Call the fire department from outside.