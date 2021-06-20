OLEAN — As Olean city firefighters were noticing an increase in opioid overdoses earlier this year, the city’s fire chief sought a way to get a life-saving counteractive drug into the hands of people who might need it.
In partnership with Southern Tier Health Care System and its Southern Tier Opioid Overdose Prevention program (STOPP), the fire department now offers the Community Narcan Program.
STOPP is a state Department of Health Opioid Overdose Prevention Program that provides Narcan and training to agencies and first-responders in Cattaraugus, Allegany and Chautauqua counties.
Thie program is the region’s latest effort to combat the opioid overdose crisis — it works to place Narcan in the hands of patients, families and friends affected by opioid addiction.
The Community Narcan Program empowers EMS professionals to provide life-saving training and medication to the most affected non-traditional responders. Participating agencies and EMS personnel can leave behind a Narcan kit to patients, families or friends after an overdose on an opiate and treatment with Narcan.
After encountering and managing a patient who is suspected of suffering from an opioid overdose and the overdose has been reversed with Narcan, a provider will be able to conduct a brief training with the family or friends and leave behind a Narcan kit.
Olean Fire Chief Tim Richardson approached Southern Tier Health Care System’s president and CEO, Donna Kahm, about the idea of providing Narcan to families at the time of response. They were able to work together to develop this program to meet the needs of the community.
Richardson said OFD has been “witnessing a significant spike in overdoses over the last two months” and that they looked for a way “to ensure that high-risk patients for overdose have the means to start treatment before OFD arrives.”
Kahm said STHCS is “happy to be partnering with OFD on this initiative as we can provide them the Narcan and educational materials through our STOPP program.” She hopes the program can expand in other areas.
For more information, contact STHCS at (716) 372-0614 or dkahm@sthcs.org.