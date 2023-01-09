Oak Hill Park tree

A squirrel in a tree in Oak Hill Park.

OLEAN — It’s almost time to say “thank you” to Olean’s unofficial mascot.

Jan. 21 is National Squirrel Appreciation Day, the Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce noted, and while it won’t be marked locally with any sort of formal event, Chamber officials want all to recognize and thank the squirrels that share the community.

