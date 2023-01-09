OLEAN — It’s almost time to say “thank you” to Olean’s unofficial mascot.
Jan. 21 is National Squirrel Appreciation Day, the Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce noted, and while it won’t be marked locally with any sort of formal event, Chamber officials want all to recognize and thank the squirrels that share the community.
Chamber officials noted that wildlife rehabilitation specialist Christy Hargrove founded National Squirrel Appreciation Day in Asheville, N.C., in 2001. She created this day to encourage kind attitudes toward squirrels by setting out food and water, as well as allowing them to play with bird feeders that many owners don’t want them touching.
Some recommended activities for the day include create a feeder specifically for squirrels, go on a squirrel-spotting walk, build a squirrel obstacle course, dress a pet up as a squirrel; say the word “squirrel” a lot and share these facts below on squirrels with your friends, family and coworkers:
1. Squirrels can find food buried beneath a foot of snow.
2. A squirrel’s front teeth never stop growing.
3. Squirrels may lose 25 percent of their buried food to thieves.
4. They zigzag to escape predators.
5. Squirrels may pretend to bury a nut to throw off potential thieves.
6. A newborn squirrel is about an inch long.
7. Humans introduced squirrels to most major city parks.
8. Squirrels are acrobatic, intelligent, and adaptable.
9. They get bulky to stay warm during the winter.
10. Squirrels don’t dig up all of their buried nuts, which results in more trees.
“Squirrels here in Olean owe all their celebratory status to Amy Sherburne and the Woodland in the City committee,” said Chamber COO Meme Yanetsko.
The Woodland committee began placing the four foot squirrel replicas throughout the city back in 2007. A few squirrels were added each year and grew to 30 in number, but due to retirement and relocation there are now 28 on display. The most recent is Sparky, from 2019, the official transformer creator of Eaton Cooper on Dugan Road.
“Woodland noticed that the Olean area has an abundance of black squirrels. According to the National Wildlife Federation, one in 10,000 squirrels are black,” said Chamber Membership Manager Erica Dreher. “Woodland wanted to recognize this unique fact of the Olean squirrels and began this project.”
Sherburne came to the Chamber early on during the program, leading to the Chamber’s squirrel, Nutty O’ St. Nick. In 2008 the Chamber began producing its annual squirrel calendar, featuring the fiberglass and flesh and blood varieties.
Since then, the Chamber has expanded its offerings to guide books, T-shirts, plush squirrels, squirrel earrings and now squirrel pens and bookmarks.
For more information on the squirrels, visit the Chamber office or www.oleanny.com/2021/04/20/woodland-in-the-city.
Squirrels have long been a source of amusement for Oleanders, with the city government allocating funds up through the 1930s to feed the squirrels in parks during the winter.
City law even offers special protections to squirrels. Along with “all other animals”, the city code specifically states that it is unlawful to “wilfully kill, injure, destroy, annoy, capture, or in any manner interfere with any squirrel” in a public park.
While it is illegal to feed deer, bear and moose in New York, the state has no legal restrictions on helping squirrels.
Birds and Bloom magazine recommends offering squirrels nuts over most other foods, specifically larger nuts with the shells still on. Planting sunflowers is also encouraged. Water in water bowls or bird baths can help keep them hydrated.