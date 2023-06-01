ISCHUA — Drag races will come roaring back to the Cattaraugus County-Olean Airport this weekend.
The city government-owned airport, at 5240 Airport Road, will host a two-day slate of activities Friday and Saturday, including live music and chicken barbecues on Friday and drag races and a craft fair on Saturday.
“It’s a municipal airport — a public airport — and we want the public to come,” said Tracy Scanlon, an airport maintainer and head of public relations for the facility. “People who don’t always get to see the airport can get an opportunity. ... We’re going to have tables and chairs set up on the ramp, the hangar wide open, and the runway lights turned on.”
On Friday night, the airport will host a fly-in/drive-up chicken barbecue dinner with the band The Chillbillys performing on the ramp from 6 to 9 p.m. Dinners, made by the Ischua Fire Department, are $15. Admission Friday is $5, with children 10 and under free.
On Saturday, racers may start arriving at 10 a.m. for a day of drag racing along the 4,800-foot runway, which was repaved last year thanks to aid from the Federal Aviation Administration.
However, the purpose-built race cars should be left at home.
“It’s street-legal only — you’ve got to have a registration,” Scanlon said. No electric vehicles are allowed.
In addition, a craft show will be held alongside the drag racing to give visitors another attraction. Food vendors will be on hand, as well.
Admission Saturday is $10 for spectators and $35 per racing car. Gates open for drivers at 10 a.m., and 11 a.m. for spectators. Races will run from noon-7 p.m., with a break at 3 p.m.
“If there’s any race car drivers interested, they can stay overnight. … We’re letting them bring up campers or tents to set up.”
The overnight stay is $60 for up to four people, plus $10 for any additional overnight guest.
The events at the airport are alcohol and drug-free.
Beginning in 2016, the airport hosted eight races before the COVID-19 pandemic stymied future efforts.
Planning began over a year ago, Scanlon said, with requests from drivers at previous events.
“They’ve been after me for four years to do another one,” she said.
The process is harder than opening the gate and letting drivers on the mile-long runway, Scanlon said.
CNS Engineers, the city’s contractor for engineering services at the airport, put together a safety plan, which was then submitted to the Federal Aviation Administration with the request to shut down the facility for a day.
“It takes a long time for the FAA to approve,” Scanlon said, adding government agencies that might need the facility had to agree to the closure. “National Guard, Army, the Marines — every military body in New York State has to sign off on it. We literally got the letter of approval last Friday.”
Aiding in the effort is the Ischua Fire Department, which will be on standby at the airport during the event to provide rescue and medical capabilities as required by the FAA.
“They’re owed a great, huge thank you. We owe Ischua a great thank you for that,” Scanlon said, with the volunteer first responders offering their time to ensure a safe event.
Organizers hope to have an event at the airport for National Aviation Day, on Aug. 19, with details to be announced. Another drag race is off the table for the immediate future, however, as a major taxiway replacement project will soon be underway at the airport.