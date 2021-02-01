OLEAN — ConnectLife will conduct blood drives from 8 a.m. 1 p.m. Feb. 10 and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 11 at Olean General Hospital on the ConnectLife bus.
The need for donors is great but blood donations are down this time of year due to the weather and also because of the pandemic.
All donations stay in the community to help local patients. ConnectLife is the sole supplier of blood products to OGH.
All donors will receive a t-shirt, lunch voucher and a chance to win a Home Depot gift card. For an appointment, call 375-6385, email cdipaola@ogh.org or visit ConnectLifeGiveBlood.org. Walk-ins are also welcome.
Diabetes education workshops slated
Diabetes education workshops will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Feb. 13, 20 and 27 at Olean General. The comprehensive program offers education to assist people with diabetes to better manage the disease.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, class size will be limited to 10 participants. Telehealth options are also available.
An order from a medical provider is required; most insurances partially or completely cover the cost. For more information, call 375-4127.