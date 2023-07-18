FRANKLINVILLE — The abrupt sale last week of the Ontario Knife Co. to Virginia-based Blue Ridge Knives Inc., has led to a scramble to help the displaced employees find other jobs.
Corey Wiktor, executive director of the Cattaraugus County Industrial Development Agency, said Tuesday that he had met on Monday with the CEO of Servotronics, the Elma aerospace manufacturer that had owned Ontario Knife.
Wiktor said fewer employees were affected than initially stated. Instead of 56 employees losing their jobs on July 27 when the 134-year-old company closes, there are just over 30 employees.
Servotronics, which employs about 30 workers on the second floor of the Ontario Knife Co. plant, is hoping to hire two or three employees. Others can apply for positions at the Elma plant in Erie County, Wiktor said.
The Cattaraugus County Department of Economic Development, Planning and Tourism, the Cattaraugus-Allegany Workforce Investment Board, county lawmakers and the IDA are planning a targeted job fair at the Ontario Knife plant in the next week or two.
Among the companies that will be at the job fair are Great Lakes Cheese Co., Cimolai HY steel in Olean, Chaffee Hospital and Fitzpatrick & Weller.
Blue Ridge Cutlery paid just $2.1 million for the inventory of Ontario Knife Co., Wiktor said. “They are a distributor, not a manufacturer. They wanted the inventory and the lines of business.”
Servotronics said the equipment in the Ontario Knife plant will be auctioned off in September.
Wiktor said efforts are underway to help Dave Fenske, a Franklinville resident with decades of experience in the cutlery field, put together a bid for the knife plant that could be partially leased to Servotronics to maintain their presence there.
Fenske is also interested in bidding on some of the Ontario Knife equipment in hopes of opening a small cutlery there, Wiktor said.