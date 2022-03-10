The last time the price of Penn grade crude oil from the Bradford field was more than $100 a barrel was back in 2008.
On Wednesday, the top price of crude in Bradford was $122.70. It is up more than $20 a barrel since March 1.
That’s too much, says the president of Dimes Energy, the largest oil producer in Cattaraugus County and New York state.
“I don’t like these prices at all,” said Paul Ramirez. “I’d prefer it in the $70-$75 range. This does not do well for our economy. It crushes shipping. A lot of our oil goes for plastics.”
It doesn’t help the economy either, he said, when people can’t afford to pay for the gasoline to get to work.
The steep spike in crude prices resulting from the Russian invasion of Ukraine haven’t changed the way Dimes does business, Ramirez said. “We didn’t change our operation when it was negative oil” in 2020 due to lack of demand because of the COIVID-19 pandemic.
Ramirez figures the Dimes Energy business model in Allegany, which includes gas wells, can make a profit at $40 a barrel. A higher price “allows us to drill more and create more jobs. A nice happy medium price is $70 a barrel. It’s not a happy medium at $100.”
As a world commodity, crude oil is now worth what buyers are willing to pay. The highest price paid is the new price floor.
Jon Giberson, president and chief operating officer of ARG in Bradford, Pa., said the refiner welcomes a rebound in crude prices to levels that allow area Pennsylvania grade producers to maintain and grow their oil production, but would rather it not be the result of a crisis.
“The unfortunate circumstances highlight the supply risks inherent in importing anything, but crude oil in particular,” Giberson said. “The need for responsible and common-sense regulations that can simultaneously maintain good environmental stewardship and encourage domestic production has never been more apparent.”
Penn grade crude is ARG’s optimal feedstock for several reasons, including its chemical composition and the economics of acquiring it.
“Just like everyone else, we are feeling the increased cost of just about everything, especially the price of transporting things from point A to point B,” Giberson said. “The uncertainty of a global pandemic already had us closely examining expenditures and the like, and we will continue doing so.
“Our hope is that the economy can sustain a mutually beneficial price per barrel and that practical regulations are established — both locally and across the nation — to allow our partners to do what they do best, which is drill for and produce more crude oil.”
Dimes has drilled nearly 400 wells in the West Branch area of the town of Allegany over the past few years. Along the way, Dimes Energy has become not only Cattaraugus County’s largest oil producer, but the biggest producer in New York as well.
The price of crude oil — which at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic two years ago was in negative territory — was already on the increase as world economies began rebounding. Then Russia, the world’s third-largest oil producer, invaded Ukraine. The price of crude oil and gasoline began to skyrocket.
For the Southern Tier’s remaining smaller oil producers, crude oil prices above $100 are a godsend. Their break-even price is higher than that of larger producers and they can receive a lower price for smaller loads.
For example, on March 1, American Refinery Group in Bradford, Pa., paid $102.42 a barrel for 150 or more barrels and $97.41 a barrel for 30-59 barrels. On Feb. 1, the prices were $87.20 and $82.20, respectively. They were $74.21 and $69.211 on Jan. 1 and $64.57 and $59.57 on Dec. 1.
Dimes Energy entered the market in the Twin Tiers when other producers in New York and Pennsylvania were plugging their wells and walking away.
“The old saying is buy low and sell high,” Ramirez said from the company’s headquaters in Scottsdale, Ariz.
“We’re trying to make the best of it (regarding the oil market),” he said. “With this oil, we can create more jobs, higher-paying jobs. At any one time there are 40-70 workers in the Allegany field, both Dimes and its subcontractors, he explained.
“The prices continue to rise every day,” Ramirez said, although the world price for oil retreated on Wednesday. “It’s adversely affecting a lot of economies” — families and countries. Not only is the price of gasoline going up, but so will everything else associated with oil, like plastics and transportation and shipping costs.
It’s a big misunderstanding, Ramirez said, that producers can just turn on the spigot to get oil flowing.
“This is planned out a year or two in advance,” Ramirez said, adding that drillers need steel, but factories have been shut down across the country. To increase oil production, steel production will also need to increase.
How long are we looking at higher crude prices? Ramirez said Goldman Sachs has said it could go on for two years — regardless if Russia continues its invasion of Ukraine.
As the third largest oil producer behind Saudi Arabia and the U.S., Russia is reaping the same higher prices for its crude. The U.S. cut off purchase of Russian oil on Tuesday as officials search for other sources to help make it up.
“We’re continuing to drill and do our part by hiring people,” Ramirez said. “I’ve been in the oil business for 10 years and I have not seen this price.”
Dimes Energy runs a tight operation, Ramirez said. “I was hoping for $85 or $90” but the crude price kept going up.”
Smaller producers are probably glad to see prices north of $100 a barrel after decades of low prices.
New York ranks 23rd in overall production of oil and gas, according to the XP Shale website. In 2020, producers in the state pumped 146,900 barrels, including 106,600 barrels from Cattaraugus County. The next two counties are Chautauqua County with 16,100 barrels and Steuben County with 6,500 barrels.